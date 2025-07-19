SLIDE SHOW: Hundreds attend annual PossAbilities Expo

6/15 Swipe or click to see more

(From left) Olivia Miller, 10, and her 7-year-old brother Langston and cousin Emerson Poynter create pipe cleaner bracelets at the Arts for All Kentucky booth at the annual PossAbilities Expo at the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The expo provides an opportunity for those with different abilities in the BRADD area to engage in fun, inclusive activities and games, gather information on available resources, attend educational sessions, receive free health screenings and more. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS