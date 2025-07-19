SLIDE SHOW: Hundreds attend annual PossAbilities Expo

By Grace McDowell

Elodie Taylor, 8, pulls herself up on the adaptive climbing wall at the annual PossAbilities Expo at the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Taylor lives with Spondylodysplastic Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (spEDS), a rare connective tissue disorder, and is believed to be the only patient her age with the disorder in the United States, according to her mother. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The annual PossAbilities Expo was held Saturday at the Knicely Conference Center. The expo provides an opportunity for those with different abilities in the BRADD area to engage in fun, inclusive activities and games, gather information on available resources, attend educational sessions, receive free health screenings and more.

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

