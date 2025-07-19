SLIDE SHOW: Hundreds attend annual PossAbilities Expo
Published 1:32 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025
Elodie Taylor, 8, pulls herself up on the adaptive climbing wall at the annual PossAbilities Expo at the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Taylor lives with Spondylodysplastic Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (spEDS), a rare connective tissue disorder, and is believed to be the only patient her age with the disorder in the United States, according to her mother.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters show off one of their engines to families at the annual PossAbilities Expo at the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The expo provides an opportunity for those with different abilities in the BRADD area to engage in fun, inclusive activities and games, gather information on available resources, attend educational sessions, receive free health screenings and more.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Charlie Grace Logan, 8, strikes a pose during the PossAbilities Expo fashion show at the annual PossAbilities Expo at the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The expo provides an opportunity for those with different abilities in the BRADD area to engage in fun, inclusive activities and games, gather information on available resources, attend educational sessions, receive free health screenings and more.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
James Heston, 5, of Franklin sits in the driver’s seat of a Scott Waste truck at the annual PossAbilities Expo at the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The expo provides an opportunity for those with different abilities in the BRADD area to engage in fun, inclusive activities and games, gather information on available resources, attend educational sessions, receive free health screenings and more.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Emerson Brennan, 5, of Bowling Green gets her face painted at the Love’s Professional Face Painting booth at the annual PossAbilities Expo at the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The expo provides an opportunity for those with different abilities in the BRADD area to engage in fun, inclusive activities and games, gather information on available resources, attend educational sessions, receive free health screenings and more.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
(From left) Olivia Miller, 10, and her 7-year-old brother Langston and cousin Emerson Poynter create pipe cleaner bracelets at the Arts for All Kentucky booth at the annual PossAbilities Expo at the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The expo provides an opportunity for those with different abilities in the BRADD area to engage in fun, inclusive activities and games, gather information on available resources, attend educational sessions, receive free health screenings and more.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Families check out the various organization and business booths at the annual PossAbilities Expo at the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The expo provides an opportunity for those with different abilities in the BRADD area to engage in fun, inclusive activities and games, gather information on available resources, attend educational sessions, receive free health screenings and more.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Shelly Rogers sets out copies of her family recipe cookbook, “Where Angels Have Walked,” and other materials at the annual PossAbilities Expo at the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The expo provides an opportunity for those with different abilities in the BRADD area to engage in fun, inclusive activities and games, gather information on available resources, attend educational sessions, receive free health screenings and more.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Baylor Holland flashes a smile as she wheels around the runway during the PossAbilities Expo fashion show at the annual PossAbilities Expo at the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The expo provides an opportunity for those with different abilities in the BRADD area to engage in fun, inclusive activities and games, gather information on available resources, attend educational sessions, receive free health screenings and more.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Nathan Johnson strikes a pose as he walks in the PossAbilities Expo fashion show at the annual PossAbilities Expo at the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The expo provides an opportunity for those with different abilities in the BRADD area to engage in fun, inclusive activities and games, gather information on available resources, attend educational sessions, receive free health screenings and more.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Lizzie Atwood shows off her denim dress during the PossAbilities Expo fashion show at the annual PossAbilities Expo at the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The expo provides an opportunity for those with different abilities in the BRADD area to engage in fun, inclusive activities and games, gather information on available resources, attend educational sessions, receive free health screenings and more.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Children play in an adapted kayak at the Warren County Parks and Recreation booth at the annual PossAbilities Expo at the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The expo provides an opportunity for those with different abilities in the BRADD area to engage in fun, inclusive activities and games, gather information on available resources, attend educational sessions, receive free health screenings and more.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Children smile as they are greeted by Elsa and Anna characters at the annual PossAbilities Expo at the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The expo provides an opportunity for those with different abilities in the BRADD area to engage in fun, inclusive activities and games, gather information on available resources, attend educational sessions, receive free health screenings and more.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Families play with block puzzle pieces at the Hope Bright booth at the annual PossAbilities Expo at the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The expo provides an opportunity for those with different abilities in the BRADD area to engage in fun, inclusive activities and games, gather information on available resources, attend educational sessions, receive free health screenings and more.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Families check out the various organization and business booths at the annual PossAbilities Expo at the Knicely Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The expo provides an opportunity for those with different abilities in the BRADD area to engage in fun, inclusive activities and games, gather information on available resources, attend educational sessions, receive free health screenings and more.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The annual PossAbilities Expo was held Saturday at the Knicely Conference Center. The expo provides an opportunity for those with different abilities in the BRADD area to engage in fun, inclusive activities and games, gather information on available resources, attend educational sessions, receive free health screenings and more.
