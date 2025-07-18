Lady Tops’ Davis ranks among top 25 nationally for wins Published 10:34 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Western Kentucky women’s tennis coach Greg Davis wrapped up the 2025 spring season among elite company, ranking tied for 23rd nationally in wins among active head coaches.

Davis, who recently concluded his seventh season at the helm of the Lady Topper Ttennis program, has a career head coaching record of 337-192 over stops at Auburn-Montgomery, Louisville, Lamar and WKU since 1999. The 337 wins are tied for 23rd-most nationally among active NCAA Division I women’s tennis head coaches with at least five years as a Division I head coach, counting all victories as a coach at a four-year institution. Davis has a career winning percentage of .637, which ranks 36th among that group of coaches.

“A coach is only as good as the players he surrounds himself with and I’ve been very fortunate to have coached some good ones throughout my career,” Davis said in a news release. “To be among these top coaches, many of whom are friends, is a tremendous honor.”

Of the 337 career wins, Davis has collected 78 wins at WKU, which ranks third in program history. He has led WKU to its winningest four-year stretch in program history, with 62 wins over that period. That includes a 42-18 record at home over the last four seasons, which is also the best mark in program history. Davis’ teams now hold the No. 2, 3, and 4 spots in program history for wins in a season.

Davis has been named the Bennie Purcell USTA Kentucky Coach of the Year and the TOPSY’s Co-Head Coach of the Year since joining the Lady Topper program, and during his career he has claimed four National Coach of the Year nods and won three national titles.

The Lady Toppers that Davis has coached during his seven seasons have their names scattered throughout the program record book. He has coached eight players in the top 10 in program history in combined career singles and doubles wins. That group includes Sofia Blanco, who is first with 108 combined career singles and doubles wins, and became the first player in program history to reach 100 career wins.

Email newsletter signup

Davis has had six players finish in the program’s top 10 in career singles wins, with five in the top six, including Rachel Hermanova, who broke the program career singles wins record in a match at Samford on March 22, 2024, and finished with a program-record 62 career singles wins. Davis also has had numerous players in the WKU record books in single-season singles wins, including Hermanova, who won a program-record 19 matches in 2022, and who is also tied for second with Sofia Blanco for their 18 wins in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The top eight spots on WKU’s career doubles wins record list belong to Davis’ players, with Samantha Martinez leading the pack with 56. Martinez and Blanco hold the record for single-season doubles wins with 17 in 2022.

There have been 10 CUSA weekly awards won by Lady Toppers under Davis, including a program-record five during the 2025 season. WKU went 15-10 overall during the most recent season, tying for third in single-season wins in program history, and the Lady Toppers picked up 12 wins at home, which ties a program record. The doubles team of Blanco and Hermanova became the first doubles team in program history to be ranked in a spring ITA Division I Women’s Tennis Doubles ranking. The two were ranked No. 85 nationally in the Feb. 20 rankings.

The Lady Toppers have also succeeded in the classroom and have been named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic Team each of the last four seasons leading up to the 2024-25 campaign – the most recent season’s ITA Scholar Team list has not yet been announced. At least five Lady Toppers have been honored in each of the last three years as Scholar-Athletes with grade-point averages over 3.5, and the program has been represented on the CUSA All-Academic Team each of the last three seasons. WKU women’s tennis won the 2025 Topsy Awards for the Women’s Scholar Team of the Year and the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year (Blanco), and were CUSA’s Scholar Team of the Year in Women’s Tennis.