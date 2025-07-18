Tops, Flames lead CUSA Bowl Confidence Index Published 1:08 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Conference USA announced Friday the results of its first Bowl Confidence Index, a new preseason feature voted on by a panel of media members that cover member institutions. Western Kentucky and Liberty topped the list as unanimous selections by the voters to qualify for a bowl game.

Voted on by a panel of 24 members – consisting of a sports information director and media representative from each CUSA institution – the index reflects the percentage of ballots each team appeared on, proving a confidence score for their likelihood of reaching postseason play.

Both the Flames and Hilltoppers have appeared in a bowl game in each of the last six seasons. They are among 13 FBS programs and four Group of Five teams (Louisiana, Memphis) that have an active streak of six bowl appearances or longer.

WKU once again dipped in the transfer portal for a quarterback in Abilene Christian signal-caller Maverick McIvor, who threw for 3,847 yards, 30 touchdowns and just seven interceptions for the Wildcats in 2024. McIvor’s offensive coordinator in Abilene, Rick Bowie, is also joining the Hilltoppers in the same role. WKU added a litany of weapons in the portal to join running back George Hart (4.8 YPC) and pass catchers K.D. Hutchinson (383 yards, 3 TDs) and Noah Meyers (123 yards, 1 TD).

A year after ranking fourth nationally in rushing offense (250.7), Liberty will feature a new-look backfield led by Vaughn Blue and JuJu Gray, who each averaged around six yards per carry last season. The Flames also return key members at each level of the defense in defensive tackle Bryce Dixon (33 tackles, 11 solo), linebacker Joseph Carter (88 tackles, 45 solo) and safety Brylan Green (32 tackles, 2 PBU).

Defending CUSA champion Jax State also earned strong support, appearing on nearly 92% of ballots. The Gamecocks will be led by first-year head coach Charles Kelly, who spent the first five years of his full-time coaching career in Jacksonville from 1994-98. Jax State will also roll out a brand-new backfield but has high expectations for TCU transfer running back Cam Cook, who ran for 490 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Also drawing notable confidence is LA Tech, which appeared on 75% of ballots. The Bulldogs’ offense is poised for a breakout year with the return of quarterback Evan Bullock (2,104 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs) along with the hire of offensive coordinator Tony Franklin. He returns to the same post he held from 2010-12. In Franklin’s last season as OC, the Bulldogs led FBS in scoring (51.5), total offense (577.92) and first downs (31.5) per game.

Delaware and Missouri State are in year two of their transition from FCS to FBS and are not eligible for bowl games under standard NCAA policy. However, they could become bowl eligible if there are not enough fully eligible FBS teams to fill all postseason spots.

The Conference USA slate opens in a premier Week 0 slot on Aug. 23, with WKU hosting Sam Houston at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. The league’s 21st Conference USA Football Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 5.

2025 CUSA Bowl Confidence Index

Liberty 100%

Western Kentucky 100%

Jacksonville State 91.67%

Louisiana Tech 75%

Sam Houston 45.83%

UTEP 41.67%

Florida International 37.50%

Delaware 29.17%

Middle Tennessee 25%

New Mexico State 25%

Kennesaw State 16.67%

Missouri State 12.5%