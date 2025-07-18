Spartans’ Ogden named to NFCA All-America squad Published 12:57 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

South Warren rising senior Layla Ogden was named as a National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA)’s 2024-25 High School All-American on Friday.

Ogden was named to the NFCA’s All-America Second Team as a utility/pitcher following a standout junior season for the Spartans.

Ogden’s impact as both a starting pitcher and a versatile position player helped lead South Warren to another strong season, as the Spartans won the Region 4 Tournament championship and advanced to the KHSAA state tournament. South Warren held the state’s No. 1 spot in the coaches’ poll for most of the season.

Ogden tied the KHSAA single-season record for homers with 24 and earned the Class 3A player of the year. Ogden led the state in both home runs and RBIs (75), while finishing fourth in hits (62) and fifth in slugging percentage (1.256). Ogden, a Western Kentucky commit, batted .530 and tallied 13 doubles this past season.

In the circle, Ogden went 12-1 in 20 appearances (14 starts) and compiled a 1.08 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings.

There are 20 seniors, 11 juniors, six sophomores and three freshmen across the three NFCA All-America squads.

The NFCA is the leading professional organization for fastpitch softball coaches, known for its coaches polls, All-America recognitions, and national events supporting excellence at all levels of the sport.

Voted by member head coaches, the awards honor student-athletes from the 10 NFCA high school regions. All players who received first team All-Region status this year were on the All-America ballot.

In order to be eligible for All-Region, student-athletes had to have been nominated by their NFCA-member head coach. All-Region honorees were chosen by a vote of member head coaches in their respective region.