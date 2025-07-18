Tops land five on CUSA Preseason Watch List Published 2:46 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Western Kentucky’s football team had five players named to the Conference USA Preseason Watch List, the conference announced Friday.

Quarterback Maverick McIvor, offensive lineman Marshall Jackson, defensive back Demarko Williams, defensive end Harper Holloman and punter Cole Maynard received the preseason recognition.

McIvor transferred to WKU after spending three seasons at Abilene Christian, where he was one of the top players at the FCS level. Over three seasons with the Wildcats, he threw for 8,012 yards and 63 touchdowns on 655-of-1089 passing with 21 interceptions. During his final season at Abilene Christian in 2024, McIvor threw for 3,828 yards and 30 touchdowns to seven interceptions on 312-of-499 passing – an average of 294.5 yards through the air per game – while leading his team to the United Athletic Conference title and berth in the FCS Playoffs, where the Wildcats beat Northern Arizona in their first game.

He was named a Second Team All-American by FCS Football Central and he was an All-UAC First Team selection at quarterback. McIvor ranked fourth in the FCS in total passing yards, fifth in passing yards per game, eighth in total offense, sixth in passing touchdowns, ninth in points responsible for, fourth in total completions and seventh in completions per game. He arrived at Abilene Christian after three seasons at Texas Tech, where he did not see any game action.

Jackson started all 14 games for WKU at right tackle during the 2024 season, helping anchor the offensive line for the top passing offense in Conference USA. He was named an All-Conference USA Second Team Offense selection, as voted upon by the league’s head coaches, and was named a 2024 Phil Steele Postseason CUSA All-Conference Third Team Offense honoree at offensive tackle.

Jackson appeared in 12 of WKU’s 13 games during the 2023 season, including starts in the team’s final six games at left tackle. He helped the Hilltoppers finish second in Conference USA and tied for ninth nationally in sacks allowed with just one per game. Jackson also blocked a field goal attempt from Old Dominion with 2:53 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Famous Toastery Bowl, allowing the Hilltoppers to tie the game on their next possession to force overtime, where they eventually closed out the fourth-largest comeback ever in a bowl game, 38-35. Jackson appeared in 12 of WKU’s 14 games in 2022 and made his first career start in the team’s regular season finale overtime victory at Florida Atlantic. He started the following game as well, a 44-23 win against South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. Jackson helped an offensive line unit that gave up only 14 sacks on the season. That mark was 10th best in all of college football and second in Conference USA.

Williams played in 12 games with 11 starts last season during his first year on The Hill. He finished the season with 37 total tackles, including 1.5 for loss, a pair of interceptions and a pass breakup. Williams arrived at WKU from Ole Miss, where he played in 17 games over his final two seasons. There, he recorded 25 total tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defended.

Holloman appeared in eight games during his first season at WKU, including appearances in the team’s final seven games of the season. He finished the year with nine total tackles, including one for loss. Holloman was WKU’s Spring Defensive MVP this year.

Maynard served as WKU’s punter in all 14 games during his first season at WKU in 2024. He punted 55 times, totaling 2,350 yards. He averaged 42.7 yards per punt, with nine traveling 50-plus yards and a long of 60, and 19 landing inside the 20-yard line. Maynard was added to the 2024 Ray Guy Award Watchlist after punting a season-high nine times in his Hilltopper debut at Alabama on Aug. 31. Maynard was named the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week on Sept. 23, after averaging 50.8 yards per punt in the Sept. 21 win over Toledo and helping set up a safety that kick-started the comeback win over the Rockets. He tallied a season-high four punts of 50-plus yards in the win, including a long of 57 yards, and had a pair of punts land inside the 20-yard line. Maynard spent three seasons at North Carolina prior to his arrival at WKU.

The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2025 season with a Week 0 CUSA game against Sam Houston on Aug. 23, at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.