Published 12:20 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Harry William Anderson, 60, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, entered his heavenly home on July 16, 2025, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green, surrounded in love by his family.

William was a hardworking and faithful man who centered his life around God, family, storytelling, and helping others. He was a member of Plum Springs Baptist Church and spent over 30 years as the proud owner of Anderson’s Backhoe Service, known for both his work and his willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need. He loved farming, camping, and riding dirt bikes—but his greatest joy was time spent with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Doris Anderson, and mentor Wayne Riley

William was a devoted husband to Maria Kay Anderson, his wife of 40 years, and loving father to five daughters: Jessica East (Robbie), Ashley Fullum (Jacob), April Hayes (Cody), Kacey Storie (Aaron), and Emily Anderson.

He is also survived by grandchildren Zakery, Jacob, Noah, Juniper, Zendella, Anderson, Ada Mae, Julie, Dakota, Trace, Holden, and Dawson; his brother Jeff Anderson (Shelly); many nieces and nephews, dear friend Edith Riley, cousins and many friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 20, from 12 noon to 7:00 p.m., and Monday, July 21, from 9:00 am to 12 noon all at J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel. The funeral will start at 12 noon at the funeral home, with burial to following the Fairview Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.