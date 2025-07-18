Dirt turned on 256-unit housing development Published 6:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

1/12 Swipe or click to see more Construction continues on the 17-acre Echo Trail affordable housing community that will feature 256 apartments across 16 buildings off of Veterans Memorial in Bowling Green, Ky., following a groundbreaking ceremony for the site on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The $75 million development, expected to open in June 2026, is funded by Kentucky Housing Corporation, Kentucky Department of Local Government and PNC Bank. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 2/12 Swipe or click to see more Representatives of LDG Development, Kentucky Housing Corporation, PNC Bank, the Kentucky Department of Local Government and local and state officials break ground on the 17-acre Echo Trail affordable housing community that will feature 256 apartments across 16 buildings off of Veterans Memorial in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. A group of local officials and business representatives braved blazing heat Wednesday to turn dirt on the upcoming 256-unit Echo Trail apartment development, one which promises to help replenish some of the housing lost when the Dec. 11, 2021, tornadoes tore through Warren County.

“This is a tremendous day for us,” Judge-Executive Doug Gorman said during the groundbreaking ceremony. “What a difference it is that today is the start of 250 families living the American dream.”

Echo Trail’s development is being led by the Louisville-based firm LDG Development and will sit along Veterans Memorial Lane across the road from Simply Mulch. The $75 million project is the largest part of a $130 million affordable housing effort announced last year by the state. In all, 635 affordable housing units will be built across Warren County.

Daily News reporting last summer stated the city was leveraging $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the developments to cover local costs for two of the five planned developments.

Echo Trail will be a mixture of one, two and three bedroom units once completed, with a capacity of between 800 and 900 residents in total. Rental costs will range from $950 to $1,450.

Gorman referenced the 2021 storms during the ceremony, saying that the area home to Echo Trail was one of the many directly hit by one of the tornadoes that night.

“Three and a half years ago, we had a tornado that started in the western part of our county, came right through here … (and) went almost the whole length of the county,” he said. “Seventeen Warren Countians lost their lives that day, and truly that day was the worst day, I think, in the history of Warren County.

“And the next day was one of the best days … because what you saw was the greatness of a community coming together for their fellow man,” Gorman said.

Matt Sawyers, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Local Government, represented Gov. Andy Beshear at the ceremony.

“These are the projects I know are nearest and dearest to (Beshear’s) heart,” Sawyers told attendees. “ … It’s incredibly important that we have the … partnerships and the private nonprofit interests that have had to come together to rebuild a lot of communities that have been devastated by storms over the last couple of years.”

Speaking on the disaster recovery elements of the project, Sawyers invoked the recent tornado that devastated his hometown of London late at night on May 16.

“You’ve never seen anything like tornado aftermath until you’ve been there in person — television cameras cannot do that justice,” he said.

Brett Budd, one of LDG’s development managers, said after the ceremony that the company has been looking at expanding into Warren County for some time, citing the pressing need for affordable housing.

Budd said the company is anticipating construction on all the units to complete in the summer of 2026.