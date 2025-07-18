Plane damaged in crash landing at BGWC airport Published 9:26 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter Mauro Scali takes photos of an airplane that crashed through the fence Friday, July 18, 2025, after landing at Bowling Green/Warren County Regional Airport. No injuries were reported and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. (PHOTO by JOE IMEL)

A plane crash Friday morning at Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport damaged fencing at the edge of the property and forced the temporary closure of a runway.

Airport director Susan Harmon said she was notified around 7:15 a.m. about the crash, saying that the pilot had landed on Runway 12 at the airport and was unable to stop.

The plane crashed through a fence at the edge of the airport property along Lovers Lane, and the wreckage was caught in the fencing.

“The aircraft came a little fast and a little high and ended up getting stopped by the fence,” Harmon said.

The pilot was not injured, Harmon said.

Harmon said shortly after 9 a.m. Friday that the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the crash and will conduct an investigation.

Email newsletter signup

The airport had also received clearance Friday morning from the Federal Aviation Administration to move the aircraft, Harmon said.

“Once we get the aircraft moved we should be opening the runway shortly,” Harmon said.