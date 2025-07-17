Latest ‘Superman’ puts hero back in flight Published 9:51 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

It’s taken more than 40 years, spanning seven movies, but the Man of Steel finally finds his footing again on the big screen with “Superman.”

With writer/director James Gunn bringing the same flair he showcased during the “Guardian of the Galaxy” films, this is the best incarnation of the popular DC Comics superhero since the first two films featuring Christopher Reeve.

Like those films this version of “Superman” finds the right tone with a strong cast and a solid mix of humor and action.

Gunn wisely chooses to thrust the audience right into the action with no reboot or origin story necessary.

After stopping a potential invasion in the fictional country of Jarhanpur by neighboring Boravia, Superman (David Corenswet) suffers his first setback when he loses a battle against a super villain known as Ultraman.

It turns out that Ultraman is working for eccentric billionaire Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), who has hatched a plan to discredit Superman, thus assisting the Boravian president (Zlatko Burić) in his planned invasion.

For those of us just familiar with the films many familiar faces are back, including all the employees at the Daily Planet where Superman’s alter ego Clark Kent works.

His relationship with Lois Lane (played by Rachel Brosnahan) is explored as well as we’ve seen in a while with Corenswet and Brosnahan exhibiting some really strong chemistry.

Corenswet finds the balance between Clark Kent and Superman as well as anyone since Reeve. It’s not as iconic as Reeve’s work, but this is still quite fun.

Hoult delivers strong work as Lex Luthor, giving the villain some added emotional depth that really hasn’t been conveyed before.

While those are among the familiar faces, “Superman” includes some nods to the comics as well with the introductions of Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). Gathegi makes the biggest impression, nearly stealing the film as Mister Terrific. He deserves his own spinoff.

“Superman” did receive a little pre-release buzz with some arguing that the film takes a little too one-sided of a political stand.

I find that argument to be easily dismissed by just watching the film with nothing near as heavy-handed as implied. It’s a superhero film with some real life stakes that are grounded in real-world issues, with the script and pacing finding that balance between those stakes and some genuinely humorous super hero moments.

There are teases of future films, and even a hint at another spinoff, that will surely leave audiences wanting more.

Now that we’ve finally figured out that “Superman” is more light-hearted and less brooding, hopefully the franchise can enjoy long legs while taking the superhero to even greater heights.

If You Go

“Superman”

Starring: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan

Directed by: James Gunn

Rating: PG-13 for violence, action and language

Playing at: Regal Bowling Green Stadium 12, Regal Greenwood Mall Stadium 10, Highland Cinemas (Glasgow)

Grade: B+