Tops’ Peters signs free-agent deal with Pirates Published 4:12 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Western Kentucky right-handed pitcher Treyson Peters signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates following the 2025 MLB Draft earlier this week.

He joins Ryan Wideman in Major League Baseball after he was drafted in the third round by the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

In his lone season at WKU, Peters appeared in 15 games with five starts on the mound, posting a 3-0 record with a 4.73 ERA. In 32 1/3 innings, he struck out 31 batters while holding opposing hitters to a .239 batting average. He recorded a career-high of six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings against Central Michigan and held UNC Asheville scoreless in 5 2/3 frames, collecting five strikeouts along the way.

Prior to coming to WKU, the Cottonwood, Arizona, native spent two seasons at Chandler-Gilbert Community College and one season at Gonzaga. As a Bulldog, he held a 1-0 record, striking out 15 batters over 17 innings in 10 appearances in relief.