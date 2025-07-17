AT THE BREAK: A look at how some of the area’s pro baseball standouts are faring Published 10:52 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Former Bowling Green High School standout pitcher Patrick Forbes, Western Kentucky star outfielder Ryan Wideman and former BGHS star pitcher Carson Myers became the latest players with area ties to get an opportunity to continue their baseball careers at the professional level when Forbes and Wideman were selected Sunday in the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft and Myers signed as an undrafted free agent on Monday.

Forbes, a right-hander who just completed a standout season at Louisville, was taken with the No. 29 overall pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Bowling Green High School graduate who was named 2022’s Kentucky Mr. Baseball after an outstanding senior season with the Purples, spent three years at Louisville. His UofL career started as a two-way player, but he moved into a full-time pitching role as a sophomore and logged 29 innings across 12 appearances in 2024, posting a 3.72 ERA with 32 strikeouts.

Forbes finished the 2025 season with a 4-2 record, 4.42 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings. The 117 strikeouts were tied for the seventh-most in a single season in Louisville history. Forbes led the ACC and finished third nationally with 14.76 strikeouts per nine innings.

The San Diego Padres selected Wideman in the third round of the draft. By being picked 99th overall, Wideman became the 63rd Hilltopper to be selected into the MLB.

Wideman, an outfielder, delivered one of the most decorated single seasons in Hilltopper baseball history during the 2025 campaign. In his lone season at WKU, Wideman was named both the Conference USA Player and Newcomer of the Year, becoming just the ninth Hilltopper ever to claim a conference player of the year honor and only the third to be named league newcomer of the year. He earned a spot on the All-CUSA First Team and was one of four Hilltoppers selected to the CUSA All-Tournament Team after WKU’s first Conference USA title run. Statistically, Wideman led CUSA in batting average (.398), hits (97), triples (6), total bases (159) and stolen bases (45) while finishing top five in the league in 12 offensive categories.

He set a new program single-season record with 45 stolen bases and his 97 hits rank third all-time for a single season at WKU. His final slash line included a .398 batting average, .466 on-base percentage and .652 slugging percentage to go along with 10 home runs, 20 doubles, 68 RBIs, 71 runs scored and six triples over 60 games.

Myers signed with the Toronto Blue Jays following the MLB draft. A left-handed pitcher, Myers appeared in 22 games (one start) for Auburn and posted a 2.77 ERA over 42 innings. He compiled a 3-2 record and totaled three saves for the Tigers. Myers began his collegiate career at UAB before playing two seasons at Auburn.

Here’s a look at how some other past area standouts currently in affiliated baseball are progressing at the professional level:

• Michael Darrell-Hicks – A former South Warren High School and WKU starting pitcher, Darrell-Hicks made his Major League debut with the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season. The right-hander, who played five seasons for the Hilltoppers (2017-21) before completing his college career at Jacksonville, rose through the Angels’ minor league system as an undrafted free agent to reach the parent club on April 11. Hicks made six appearances for the Angels before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 13. Darrell-Hicks has made one appearance for the Pirates – a two-inning stint of scoreless relief against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 24 – and is currently assigned to Pittsburgh’s Triple-A affiliate, the Indianapolis Indians.

• Ryan Hawks – A former Warren East High School star who played collegiately at Louisville, Hawks was a eighth-round draft pick (No. 247 overall) by the Seattle Mariners in the 2023 MLB Draft. The right-hander remains in that organization and is having a strong season for the club’s High-A affiliate, the Everett AquaSox. Hawks has made 15 appearances (all starts) and has an 8-4 record with a 3.14 ERA over 80 innings pitched for Everett. He’s struck out 55 batters. He was named the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week on June 9 after combining with two other pitchers to no-hit the Eugene Emeralds. The 24-year-old pitched seven innings and struck out seven.

• CJ Weins – A right-hander who spent his final collegiate season at WKU (2023), Weins was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 178 overall) by the Boston Red Sox in the 2023 draft. Weins was traded to the Detroit Tigers in 2024 and is in his second season with that organization. He is currently assigned to the Tigers’ High-A affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps, and has made 25 relief appearances. Over 33 1/3 innings, Weins has posted a 3.51 ERA with 33 strikeouts and a pair of saves.

• Mason Burns – A right-handed relief pitcher, Burns played two seasons at WKU 2023-24) before being picked by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 14th round (No. 411 overall) in the 2024 MLB Draft. Burns made his professional debut this season and has pitched all year for the Cardinals High-A Affiliate, the Peoria Chiefs. Burns has pitched 31 2/3 innings spanning 24 appearances and has a 2-0 record with three saves and an ERA of 4.26. He’s struck out 45 batters.

• Grant Burleson – Another right-handed reliever, Burleson spent on season at WKU (2024) before being selected by the Houston Astros in the 18th round (No. 553 overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft. Burleson made his pro debut this season with the Astros’ Single-A Affiliate, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Burleson made two relief appearances and tallied a 1-1 record with a 1.93 ERA with five strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings, but was placed on the 7-day injured list on April 17 and is still out of action.

• Jacob Bimbi – A left-handed pitcher, Bimbi played one season at WKU (2024) before getting picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 11th round (No. 324 overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft. Bimbi made four minor league appearances in 2024, but was placed on the full season injured list by the Single-A affiliate Bradenton Marauders on April 8.