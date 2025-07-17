Rowdy Harris rolls to City Junior Championship win Published 9:43 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

It was the Rowdy Harris show at Wednesday’s Bowling Green City Boys’ Junior Championship.

The 14-year-old Bowling Green Junior High golfer ran away from the field with an eight-shot victory to take the 60th edition of the annual event – a dominant 3-under par 105 performance.

“It’s really good,” Harris said. “Most of all I am just trying to not make any big mistakes. If I hit it out of bounds, take the medicine, go back and play. Just nothing very big that would cost me.”

The tournament featured a little bit different format this year with all boys’ golfers starting at Crosswinds Golf Course for 18 holes in the morning. The field was whittled down to 12 finalists, who then proceeded to play the nine hole course at Paul Walker.

“This was pretty cool,” Harris said. “I thought I would be a little more tired, but with the win I am pretty energized and feel pretty good.”

Harris built a three-shot lead after a 2-under 70 at Crosswinds and continued his strong play with a 1-under 35 at Paul Walker.

“I stayed steady,” Harris said. “Wasn’t trying to ram any putts in. Again, just taking medicine and if I get in trouble just play my own game.”

He said his play on the greens was key to his success.

“Putting, definitely,” Harris said. “I did a lot better than I thought and it paid off.”

Bowling Green sophomore Johnny Brown finished second, shooting a total score of 113. Brown was a 1-over 73 at Crosswinds before shooting a 40 at Paul Walker.

“The first 18 was pretty good,” Brown said. “The last nine was not as good. I think I just ran out of energy.”

Braeden Furlong finished third with a 115 – shooting a 77 at Crosswinds and a 38 at Paul Walker for a total score of 115.

Cameron Pippen (also a 115 total) and Carson Smith (116) rounded out the top five.

Wednesday’s round was the unofficial kickoff to the high school golf season, which begins in full starting Monday. Harris and Brown both felt like Wednesday’s performance was a good barometer for the upcoming season.

Harris said the win is a lot of confidence as he looks to step in and compete at the high school level.

“It gives me quite a bit of momentum,” Harris said. “This is kind of the big high school win to begin the season. It’s going to drive me to do better and hopefully we win some more.”

Brown said Wednesday’s round was a good learning tool, giving him something to work on going forward.

“I kind of got frustrated at the end,” Brown said. “I am gonna try not to do that and have an even demeanor.”