Rebecca G. ‘Becky’ Butler

Published 9:34 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Rebecca (Becky) Butler passed away peacefully on July 13, 2025, at her home in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anne and Harry Germann, and siblings Mary K. Helbling (Ray) and Ben Germann (Teresa).

Becky grew up in Ripley, Ohio, on the banks of the Ohio River, with her parents and five siblings. She graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Maysville, Kentucky, where she met Donnie Butler at a school sock-hop who would become her husband of nearly 60 years. Becky and Don were married on October 8, 1966, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ripley. When he was deployed to Vietnam with the United States Marine Corps, Becky cared for their firstborn son at home with strength and resilience. She later supported her husband through his academic endeavors at Morehead State and Michigan State, including “typing his entire Ph.D. dissertation”, as she often reminded her husband, family, and friends! She was truly an associate student, a wonderful mother, and a loving wife during that time. Becky made every effort to ensure everyone’s needs were taken care of, was very particular about important matters, and tried to make sure she “took care of business in the right manner.”

After living in Morehead, Kentucky, and Flint, Michigan, Becky and Don settled in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 1973 and became deeply involved in the community. In addition to enjoying time with her many friends, she cherished memories and maintained life long friendships from high school. She enjoyed attending community events, and especially enjoyed Concerts in the Park every summer. Becky continued to be an incredible home maker, making each of our houses a home filled with love, laughter, Christmas cookies, and plants; making sure all the plants were watered and trimmed. She also made the time to earn a Degree in Business Administration from Western Kentucky University. Becky was a loving and supportive mother to her five children, all Bowling Green High Purples, and was known as Grandma to her thirteen grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Don; her children Don Jr. (Madeline), Sandy McAllister (John), Bridget Stilian (Doug), Adam Butler (Brittany), and Megan Jones (Kevin); her grandchildren David and Benjamin Butler, Samantha, A.J. and Erin McAllister, Alexandria, Christina, Eleni, and Olympia Stilian, Jack and Nate Butler, and Raylan and Annie Jones; and siblings Maureen Day (Roy), Frank Germann (Debbie), and Susan Germann Wright (+Tucker); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her.

The family wants to express their appreciation to her caregivers, John Stock, Ms. Jen, and Ms. Melissa, who provided outstanding care and attention during her lengthy illness.

Services are scheduled at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home, with visitation on Thursday, July 17th from 4-7 pm, with a prayer service starting at 7:00. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 18th at 11:00 am, with burial at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to Toys for Tots-Warren County and Hospice of Southern Kentucky.