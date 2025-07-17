Glasgow man arrested on drug charges Published 3:09 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

A Glasgow man who was served with a federal arrest warrant now faces state drug charges after officers allegedly found additional drugs after serving the warrant.

According to the Barren River Drug Task Force, agents with the task force and Glasgow Police Department officers served a warrant on David “Poppy” Franklin, 45, on Sunday outside a Glasgow store on Lexington Drive.

Franklin was in a vehicle at the time and agents noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, leading to a search that turned up two bags of marijuana and cash, the task force said.

Agents obtained a search warrant for Franklin’s house, where they found a large quantity of cocaine and methamphetamine along with marijuana, pills and more cash, according to the task force.

Franklin was booked into Warren County Regional Jail on the federal arrest warrant and charged in Barren County with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine, second offense), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, second offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.