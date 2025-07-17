Mammoth Cave to host Star Party for Friday meteor shower Published 9:41 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

For those searching for a prime spot to view the dazzling Perseids meteor shower on Friday, look no further than Mammoth Cave National Park, which will host a Star Party from 7 to 10 p.m.

During the party, rangers and volunteers will present an evening program about the night sky at the outdoor amphitheater, provide telescopes to view deep sky objects and distribute Junior Ranger Explorer books while watching the meteor shower.

Molly Schroer, the park’s public information officer, said since the meteor shower happens yearly, it makes it easy to plan for each year.

“It’s such a fun evening event for our visitors,” she said. “It gives them the chance to see up to 100 meteors per hour in dark locations in the park. And it’s the perfect opportunity for us to highlight the night sky and educate others about it.”

The park was recognized by the International Dark-Sky Association as an International Dark Sky Park in 2021.

This certification showcases the park as “land possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage, and/or public enjoyment,” according to information from a news release.

Email newsletter signup

The night sky events will begin with a program at 7 p.m. at the outdoor amphitheater, which Schroer said will inform visitors about the night sky and its importance to plants, animals and humans.

After the program, the group will move to the bus loop of the visitor center where several telescopes will be set up for night sky viewing.

Volunteers from Western Kentucky University’s Hilltopper Astronomy Club and park rangers will be available to answer questions and help identify objects in the night sky.

“This is especially helpful for people who enjoy looking at the night sky but don’t know exactly what they are looking at,” Schroer said.

Local astronomers are also welcome to bring their own telescopes and set them up in the bus loop.

The event is free and there are no reservations required, “so come sit, relax and enjoy watching the night sky.”

All activities are weather dependent and may be cancelled in the event of hazardous weather.

For more information about stargazing opportunities at Mammoth Cave, visit www.nps.gov/maca/planyourvisit/stargazing.htm.

For more information about the Star Party, contact the park at (270) 758-2180 or email the park by using the form on the website.