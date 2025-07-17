Fire damages Lost River Cave’s maintenance headquarters Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Members of the Bowling Green Fire Department work to put out a fire Tuesday afternoon at Lost River Cave’s maintenance headquarters. (PHOTO SUBMITTED by LOST RIVER CAVE 2/2 Swipe or click to see more A fire damaged the maintenance headquarters Tuesday at Lost River Cave. (PHOTO SUBMITTED by LOST RIVER CAVE)

A fire at Lost River Cave’s maintenance headquarters Tuesday damaged the building but left no one injured.

The Bowling Green Fire Department was able to contain the fire, which appeared to originate in the garage area of the building.

Lost River Cave CEO Justin Jennings said that various tools, lawn care equipment and boat supplies were lost in the fire, and the building itself sustained “quite a bit” of smoke damage, but praised the work of the BGFD to put out the blaze before it could spread.

Jennings said a pair of maintenance workers first spotted the fire and then contacted BGFD.

“We’re working with fire inspectors and the insurance company to see what the best path forward is,” Jennings said.

The building on the grounds of the park has been used as the maintenance headquarters for the past few years, before which it served as the site of administrative offices, Jennings said.

Email newsletter signup

Tuesday’s fire was the second event this year to damage the building – Jennings said an 80-foot hackberry tree fell on the opposite end of the house from the site of the fire in May, crushing it.

Park officials were in the process of selecting a contractor to repair the tree damage, and now have to contend with the aftermath of the fire.

The setbacks come in the midst of what Jennings said has been a difficult year for the park, with significant local flooding ushering in a 111-day period in which the park was unable to give boat tours, the park’s main source of revenue.

“It’s been a rough year financially and we’ve had a lot of setbacks, with flooding, fire and tree damage, but we’re still here and dedicated to the mission,” Jennings said. “We’re here for the community to have access to nature.”

A post on the park’s Facebook page announcing the fire thanked the BGFD for its swift response and included a link to donate to Friends of the Lost River Inc., the non-profit organization that manages Lost River Cave.

Jennings encouraged people to support Lost River Cave’s efforts through donations or becoming a member.