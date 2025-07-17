UV&S announces Bowling Green facility relocation Published 9:46 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Underground Vaults & Storage, a provider of secure records and information management solutions, has relocated its Bowling Green operations to 316 Dishman Lane.

The move consolidates the company’s offices, trucks and warehouse under one roof, streamlining logistics, improving coordination and expanding service capabilities across the region, according to a news release.

UV&S will be adding drop-off shredding services for clients while continuing mobile shredding solutions, which include both recurring and one-time purge services.

To celebrate the relocation, UV&S will host a Grand Opening Shred Event in the next 90 days so businesses can learn more about how UV&S can help protect sensitive information and support their compliance efforts.