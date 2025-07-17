JA of South Central Kentucky announces Griffing as new president Published 9:43 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky announced that Lauren Griffing has been named the organization’s next president, effective Aug. 4.

Griffing currently serves as JA’s director of education, where she has played a pivotal role in expanding student-focused programming across the 13-county region, according to a news release. In her time with JA, she has led the implementation of initiatives such as the growth of JA Girls, cultivated strong partnerships with local businesses and educators, and strengthened the delivery and integrity of programs that prepare young people for success in a global economy, according to the release.

Prior to joining JA, Griffing spent nearly a decade as a kindergarten teacher at St. Joseph Interparochial School, where she was committed to educational excellence – even having JA regularly visit her own classroom. She also brings previous leadership experience in human resources and business ownership, providing a strong foundation for leading a nonprofit organization.

Griffing holds a Master of Business Administration from Eastern Kentucky University, a Master of Teacher Leadership with a gifted and talented endorsement from Western Kentucky University and dual bachelor’s degrees in elementary education and economics.