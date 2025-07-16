Tops’ Jackson nominated for 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Published 12:35 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Western Kentucky offensive lineman Marshall Jackson was named a nominee for the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association announced Tuesday.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes college football student-athletes from all levels of the sport for their commitment to community service and leadership beyond the gridiron. A record-breaking 197 student-athletes were nominated, which is the highest in the award’s 34-year history.

Jackson has started for WKU along the offensive line the last two seasons, but still makes time and puts an emphasis on giving back to local communities in Kentucky – his home state – by volunteering with various organizations. He recorded 27 hours of community service during the most recent academic year, working with the Dream Big Camp, Boys and Girls Club, Housing Authority, Camp Happy Days, Pass It On Leadership and Dance Big Red.

On the field, Jackson started all 14 games for WKU at right tackle during the 2024 season, helping anchor the offensive line for the top passing offense in Conference USA. He was named an All-Conference USA Second Team Offense selection, as voted upon by the league’s head coaches, and was named a 2024 Phil Steele Postseason CUSA All-Conference Third Team Offense honoree at offensive tackle.

Jackson appeared in 12 of WKU’s 13 games during the 2023 season, including starts in the team’s final six games at left tackle. He helped the Hilltoppers finish second in Conference USA and tied for ninth nationally in sacks allowed with just one per game. Jackson also blocked a field goal attempt from Old Dominion with 2:53 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Famous Toastery Bowl, allowing the Hilltoppers to tie the game on their next possession to force overtime, where they eventually closed out the fourth-largest comeback ever in a bowl game, 38-35.

Jackson appeared in 12 of WKU’s 14 games in 2022 and made his first career start in the team’s regular-season finale overtime victory at Florida Atlantic. He would then start the following game as well, a 44-23 win against South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. Jackson helped an offensive line unit that gave up only 14 sacks on the season. That mark was 10th best in all of college football and second in Conference USA.

Single-game tickets on sale

WKU single-game tickets for the upcoming football season are on sale now.

To purchase single game tickets, visit the school’s athletics website or call the WKU Ticket Office at 1-800-5-BIGRED.

The Hilltoppers will kick off the 2025 season at Houchens-Smith Stadium with a Week 0 matchup against Conference USA foe Sam Houston on Aug. 23. WKU will also play home games against North Alabama on Aug. 30, Nevada on Sept. 20, FIU on Oct. 14, New Mexico State on Nov. 1 and Middle Tennessee on Nov. 15.

Single-game tickets in 2025 will be split into two pricing tiers.

Single-game tickets for Tier 1 games against Nevada (Parent & Family Weekend), New Mexico State (Homecoming) and Middle Tennessee (Senior Day) will cost $65 for premium seats, $40 for lower level seats and $25 for upper level seats.

Single-game tickets for Tier 2 games against Sam Houston, North Alabama and FIU will cost $50 for premium seats, $35 for lower level seats and $15 for upper level seats.

Group rates are available, with $10 off lower level seats and $5 off upper level seats.

Season tickets for WKU’s six home games are still available for purchase. Season tickets start as low as $50, and there are several options for different season ticket levels.