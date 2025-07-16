Caroline Childers wins City Junior Championship Published 3:44 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Caroline Childers (center) is presented with a trophy after winning Wednesday’s Bowling Green City Girls’ Junior Championship at Paul Walker Golf Course. (MICHEAL COMPTON / Daily News) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Ellie Morgan (center) is presented with the 14-and-under trophy after Wednesday's Bowling Green City Girls’ Junior Championship at Paul Walker Golf Course. (MICHEAL COMPTON / Daily News)

Caroline Childers had come close to getting her name on the Bowling Green City Girls’ Junior Championship trophy several times.

The Bowling Green senior finally made that goal a reality, taking the title after a 4-over par 78 on Wednesday at Paul Walker Golf Course.

She is the sixth person to win the title since the tournament’s inception in 2015. Childers also took the top prize in the 17-18-year-old division.

“It’s really good, because it is my last year playing it,” Childers said. “It feels good to finally get to do it. I’m excited.”

Childers said her day got off to a good start before some struggles towards the end – with the heat and humidity making it a grind.

“I’ve been struggling with my driver a little bit, but today I was feeling confident with it,” Childers said. “I was hitting it where I wanted to. It’s just putting on these greens. Sometimes I didn’t get one to drop, but I was making birdies and doing what I could to shoot a good score out there and hopefully win. I think I did that well.”

Ellie Morgan, who won the 14-and-under division, finished second two shots back.

“It’s amazing to do as well as I did,” Morgan said. “I did really bad on the last four holes, so to finish like I did, it was good. I was very overheated, but to do that well and have Caroline win it is amazing.”

Like Childers, Morgan said it got tougher as the day progressed.

“I just couldn’t put or chip and that is the main thing that I needed,” Morgan said. “Yesterday I shot my personal best, so to come out here and shoot not as good as that made me sad, but it made me look into the future to what I can do. I’m excited to see what happens.”

Morgan will be teammates with Childers this high school season, which begins Monday with Bowling Green hosting at Bowling Green County Club.

“To see us do as well as we did as a group, it makes me very excited to see what happens,” Morgan said. “This is my first year doing high school golf. Getting to do it with them is definitely going to make it a lot easier for me as a teammate and as an individual.”

Childers said Wednesday’s performance was a good confidence boost heading into next week.

“It is always good to go in after a win,” Childers said. “A lot of our team in the top five that we are going to have was out here today. I think we are all feeling good about Monday. I think we are ready.”

Mary Douglas Childers carded an 84 to win the 15-16-year-old division, with Amy Tomblinson finishing runner up in the division and Darby Meredith third.

Saanvi Aravantagi was second in the 14-and-under division, with Perri Harris third.

Anna Sims finished second in the 17-18-year-old division.