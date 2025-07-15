Hilltopper Athletic Foundation announces creation of Tops Fund Published 11:12 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Following the recent approval and implementation of the NCAA vs. House settlement, Western Kentucky and the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation have announced the creation of the TOPS Fund – Together: Opportunity, Potential, Success on Tuesday.

“As we navigate the opportunities and challenges the NCAA vs. House settlement provides for collegiate athletics, it was important to evolve and create the TOPS Fund through the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation,” WKU Athletic Director Todd Stewart said in a news release. “This unrestricted giving fund will enable our athletic department to support our student-athletes and all of our sport programs and provide our coaches the resources to recruit and retain the very best athletes. Together, with your support, we can maximize this new opportunity and continue to succeed and remain nationally relevant moving forward.”

The TOPS Fund is a new fundraising initiative designed to support WKU student-athletes through NIL and revenue sharing opportunities. The official collective of WKU athletics, the Red Towel Trust, will be absorbed by the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation.

Current donors and members of the Red Towel Trust will be receiving communication from a member of the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation later this week to discuss how to move their membership to the TOPS Fund through the HAF.

“We are very appreciative to the Red Towel Trust for everything it provided to our student-athletes over the last several years,” Stewart said. “Thank you to Executive Director Nick Uhlenhopp, as well as the Wilcutts, Wilsons and the entire Board for their tireless volunteerism to support WKU athletics through the Red Towel Trust.”

Donors will receive Hilltopper Athletic Foundation membership status at $50 annually and above. Members will also earn HAF priority points through giving to the TOPS Fund. Five points will be awarded for every $100 in unrestricted giving. These points will be added to lifetime total in priority point ranking, which is used for postseason seating locations, seating upgrades and more.

All gifts to the TOPS Fund are 100% tax deductible.

The Hilltopper Athletic Foundation is the fundraising arm of WKU athletics and plays a crucial role in supporting the athletic department through student-athlete scholarships, facility upgrades, overall operating budget and sport-specific giving.

To learn more about HAF, please visit wkuhaf.com or call (270) 745-5321.