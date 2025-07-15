Carson Myers signs with Toronto Published 11:15 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Another former Bowling Green High School standout will be pitching professionally, with left-hander Carson Myers signing as an undrafted free agent with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Myers told Auburn Anytime he had signed following the 2025 MLB draft.

The left-handed pitcher appeared in 22 games (one start) for Auburn and posted a 2.77 ERA over 42 innings. He compiled a 3-2 record and totaled three saves for the Tigers. Myers began his collegiate career at UAB before playing two seasons at Auburn.

He graduated from Bowling Green in 2021, tossing a complete game in the Purples’ 7-1 win over Franklin-Simpson in the Region 4 championship game.

Myers’ Bowling Green teammate Patrick Forbes was drafted in the first round by the Arizona Diamondback. He will join Auburn teammates Eric Snow and Dylan Watts, who were drafted in the sixth and seventh round by the Blue Jays on Tuesday.