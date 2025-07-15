Published 11:02 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

William T. “Billy” Beach, 87, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, July 13, 2025 at The Medical Center.

Billy was a son of the late Eldon and Amanda Pearson Beach and was preceded in death by his wives, Emma C. Pedigo Beach and Patricia Beach. Also preceding him in death was his infant daughter, Pamela Faye Beach and several of his siblings.

He was the owner of Beach Roofing where he worked as a roofer for several years and he was a member of Dedicated Baptist Church. Billy loved his family, friends and his dog, “Little Bit” and he enjoyed spending time with his neighbors.

He is survived by his son, Marshall Beach (Kimberley); grandchildren, Coty, Valerie, and Jacqueline; several great grandchildren; his only siblings, a sister, Agnes Hanes and a brother, Ralph Beach; his niece, Wanda Offutt and nephew, Stewart Beach; other nieces and nephews also survive.

Services are scheduled for 12:00 pm, Thursday, July 17, 2025 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with a private burial in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Thursday at Johnson Vaughn Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dedicated Baptist Church Flower Fund, c/o Linda Beach, 485 McGinnis Road, Bowling Green, KY 42103.