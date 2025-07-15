SOKY Fair returns July 21-26 Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

It wouldn’t be summer without the sights, sounds and fun of the SOKY Fair, which returns to the Southern Kentucky Fairgrounds July 21-26.

Hosted by the Bowling Green/Warren County Jaycees, this year’s fair will include some old favorites, like carnival rides, food trucks and vendors, 4-H Ag shows and events, track events and beauty pageants, and the newly added Faith and Family Night.

Mary-John Carmon, secretary of the fair board, said that if last year’s fair is any indication, this year’s will be even bigger and better.

“Last year was one of our largest fairs ever and we were very pleased with the turnout,” she said. “And we hope that everyone comes out and enjoys a great week at this year’s fair.”

On July 21 at the stage, guests are invited to join The Relay Worship Group for live praise and worship music during Faith and Family Night.

The event will feature Frozen’s Anna and Elsa from Parties with a Princess from 6 to 8 p.m. and Broadway the Clown from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for a meet & greet.

Cinderella and Princess Tiana (“The Princess and the Frog”) from Parties with a Princess will take the stage Tuesday night, along with Broadway the Clown, for storytime, sing-a-longs, pictures and meet and greets.

Carmon said there will be a horse show at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday “which will also be a lot of fun” and several food trucks and vendors on hand.

“The carnival also has great food trailers and stands, so there will be plenty to choose from,” she said.

When it comes to the carnival and rides, Carmon said that — because of some recent work done at the fairgrounds — there will be even more rides than ever.

This year, the fair board chose Miller Spectacular Shows to host the carnival.

“They are a great group,” Carmon said. “It’s a family-owned carnival with three generations who will be out on the grounds. The owner and their kids and grandkids are all involved and it’s a fantastic show. They are extremely adamant and careful about how they run things and it is very family-geared and safe.”

Pageants, which take place two days before the fair begins, are scheduled for July 19, featuring Baby Miss, Wee Miss, Tiny Miss, Young Miss and Junior Miss at 11 a.m.; Little Miss and Mr., Pre-Teen, Teen, Miss and Ms./Mrs. at 3 p.m. For more information about pageants, call DeLana McClung at (270) 287-8162.

Also new this year, for the safety of attendees, the fair board is implementing a clear bag policy, with all bags being subject to inspection upon entry.

Approved bags include clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags; one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags; small clutch bags (which may be non-clear but are subject to inspection), clear fanny packs or backpacks, medically necessary items and diaper bags, which may both be non-clear but are also subject to inspection.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. each night. Entry fees are $15 Monday through Wednesday at the gate and $20 for Thursday through Saturday. The entry fee includes rides, anything on the stages and track events. Food, games or anything purchased from vendors is not included in the cost.

Carmon said that “outside of what we need or for obligations we have,” part of the proceeds from the fair go right back into the community.

For more information visit sokyfair.org or the fair’s Instagram and Facebook pages.