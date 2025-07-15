Hart child, 5, found dead after being reported missing Published 10:13 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

A 5-year-old Hart County boy was found dead Tuesday morning a short time after he was seen walking way from his home.

Kentucky State Police said Tuesday that Silas Chearer was found dead in the Cub Run area of Hart County.

“KSP grieves with this family and the community,” the agency said in a statement.

Silas’ death was announced by police in a news release at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday.

KSP said that Silas was last seen walking away from his home around 8 a.m.

Police issued an IAN Alert for Silas soon after he was reported missing, with KSP notifying the public that Silas was autistic and may be in danger.

An IAN alert is an alert system that was signed into law last year in Kentucky to help aid in the search for missing children, and specifically children with autism.