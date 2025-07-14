Published 9:25 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Kathryn Jewell Ayers

August 16, 1927 – July 11, 2025

Kathryn Jewell Ayers, age 97, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, entered into the presence of her Savior, surrounded by her beloved family.

Born on August 16, 1927, in Bonita, Mississippi, Kathryn was the daughter of the late Turner Chatham and Bessie Mae (Thompson) Jewell. A woman of deep faith, gentle strength, and unwavering devotion, Kathryn’s life was a beautiful reflection of Christian service and love.

She graduated from Blue Mountain College with a Bachelor of Arts in English and began her career in Nashville, Tennessee, working for the Southern Baptist Sunday School Board. Her passion for missions then led her to Washington, D.C., where she worked with the Baptist World Alliance. It was there that she met the love of her life, Reginald Lee Ayers. After marrying, they moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky, where they built a joyful life together rooted in faith, love, and service. Kathryn and Reginald were married for 66 years before his passing.

For over 50 years, Kathryn was a devoted teacher of Preschool 4 Sunday School at both First Baptist Church and Hillvue Heights Church, shaping the spiritual lives of generations of children. She also poured her heart into teaching Acteens and serving in the Woman’s Missionary Union at First Baptist Church. Her later years were enriched by faithful participation in the Women on Mission prayer group, continuing to lift others up in prayer and encouragement.

Her ministry and encouragement were often expressed through thoughtful, handwritten notes that left a lasting impact on those who received them. Kathryn also served her community as a member of the Bowling Green Women’s Club and on the Board of Directors for Sunrise Christian Children’s Services.

She is survived by her four loving children: Rev. Dr. Stephen Lee Ayers (Elizabeth) of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Mark Alan Ayers of Altamonte Springs, Florida; Bethann Ayers Johnson (Daren) of Bowling Green, Kentucky; and Dr. Nancy Ayers Rice (John) of Mobile, Alabama.

Kathryn was a proud and adoring grandmother to four grandchildren: Stephen Blake Ayers (Rachel), Dr. Claci Ayers Henderson (Alex), Abigail Jewell Rice, and John Chatham Rice. She was also blessed with three great-grandsons: Tucker Bowman Ayers, Rhett Chatham Ayers, and Clayton James Henderson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald, and her parents.

A private celebration of Kathryn’s life and faith will be held on July 16, 2025 at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with a public visitation following the service from 11 am – 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church Preschool Ministry in honor of her life of Christian service and dedication to missions.