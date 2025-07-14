Sumitomo expanding in Franklin Published 10:00 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Automotive parts manufacturer Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems (SEWS) announced this week a $17 million expansion of its facility in Franklin, growth that is expected to create 76 new full-time jobs once completed.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced the expansion on Wednesday, with Beshear describing the development in a press release as a “fantastic investment” for Simpson County.

“ … I am thrilled to see a quality company like Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, which has done business in Kentucky for 37 years, continue to believe in our state’s resources and workforce,” the governor stated. “I want to thank the company’s leadership and look forward to their continued success.”

Sumitomo manufactures components for wiring harnesses and has been in Kentucky for nearly four decades, opening its first regional facility in Scottsville in 1988. The company currently operates facilities in Franklin and Scottsville, with its administrative headquarters located off Scottsville Road in Bowling Green.

The release states the expansion in Simpson County will allow the company to grow its product lines for these uses. Injection molding and automated machinery used in production will be added, and additional warehousing will be built to store raw materials and finished goods.

SEWS Division Manager John Saylors stated in the release that the company has been looking to expand its southcentral Kentucky presence for some time.

“We have been producing connectors and terminals in Kentucky since 1988; it’s very exciting to be able to continue to grow and expand in South Central Kentucky,” Saylors stated. “This area offers a wealth of resources including the backbone of our business – our associates, as well as the local tech schools and supporting services.”

Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority head Jim DeCesare stated the announcement “not only demonstrates their confidence in our workforce and community but also marks a major milestone in our continued economic growth.”

Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said the announcement is “incredible news” for his community. Likewise, Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes stated that the community is “extremely excited” about the expansion.

“This demonstrates the great partnerships that are created between our local industries and our community,” Barnes stated. “I greatly appreciate their investment in Simpson County and look forward to working with them for many years to come.”