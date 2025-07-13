BG’s Aravantagi wins age division at BGT Championship Published 8:56 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

Bowling Green’s Saanvi Aravantagi took first-place honors in the girls’ 12 and under (9-hole) division at Sunday’s Bluegrass Golf Tour Championship held at Weissinger Hills Golf Course in Shelbyville.

The two-day tournament concluded Sunday.

Aravantagi carded a 4-over par 76 after shooting 38 on both Saturday and Sunday to win her division by two strokes. Bowling Green’s Ally Jean Stephens was fifth with an 82.

Franklin’s Dylan Fiveash finished third in the boys’ 15-18 age division after firing a combined 6-over 150, 11 shots back of winner Trenton Harley of Prospect. Bowling Green’s Ryan Loiars tied for 10th with a 156.

Bowling Green’s Ellie Morgan finished third in the girls’ 14 and under division after shooting a combined 9-over 117, six shots off the lead.

Rockfield’s Knox Potter finished fourth in the boys’ 10 and under (9-hole) division with a 16-over 88, six strokes off the lead.