Bowling Green’s Forbes drafted No. 29 overall by Diamondbacks Published 11:39 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

Louisville starting pitcher Patrick Forbes (center), a former Bowling Green High School standout, watches the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft with family and friends Sunday. Forbes was picked No. 29 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks. (LOUISVILLE ATHLETICS)

University of Louisville right-handed pitcher Patrick Forbes was taken with the No. 29 overall pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday evening.

Forbes, a Bowling Green High School graduate who was named 2022’s Kentucky Mr. Baseball after an outstanding senior season with the Purples, becomes the 10th Cardinal to hear his name called in the first round and the first since Henry Davis was selected with the No. 1 pick in 2021.

Louisville has now had 106 MLB draft selections since Dan McDonnell took over the program in 2007.

Forbes spent three years in a Louisville uniform. His UofL career started as a two-way player, with more time spent in the batter’s box than on the mound as a freshman. Forbes hit .258 in 93 at-bats in his first season, tallying three doubles, three homers and driving in 19 runs.

Moving into a full-time pitching role as a sophomore, Forbes logged 29 innings across 12 appearances in 2024, posting a 3.72 ERA with 32 strikeouts. His performance earned him a spot on the USA Collegiate National Team the following summer, where he drew the start in Game 1 of the International Friendship Series against Chinese Taipei, allowing just one run in four innings of work.

Forbes then became the Friday night starter for the Cardinals this spring, setting the tone on opening night with an 11-strikeout performance against No. 7 Texas in Arlington. His first outing of the season was one of eight starts he made with at least nine strikeouts, including a career-best 13 on March 28 against Cal and then again against East Tennessee State in the opening round of the NCAA Nashville Regional.

Forbes finished the 2025 season with a 4-2 record, 4.42 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings. The 117 strikeouts were tied for the seventh-most in a single season in Louisville history. Forbes led the ACC and finished third nationally with 14.76 strikeouts per nine innings.

Sunday night featured the first three rounds of the 2025 MLB Draft. Rounds 4-20 will take place on Monday.