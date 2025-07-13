An open letter to Elon Musk Published 6:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

Hi Elon, it’s me again. What a year you’ve had! Your rockets blew up left and right. Sales of your Jethro Bodine trucks fell. Your drug use was revealed. Ketamine. Ecstasy. Adderall. Psychedelic mushrooms! Wow! Bet you have interesting dreams.

In the fall elections, you invested $288 million, then $20 million in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race. You fired thousands of federal employees and wrecked several departments and agencies. And you’ve killed 350,000 people.

Let’s concentrate on the murders. Remember announcing that you threw USAID in the woodchipper? You looked so happy dancing across the stage. I didn’t get it, though. USAID was doing amazingly compassionate work, saving lives, easing suffering, and providing hope around the world. With each life saved America gained new friends. Surely you realized we couldn’t stop feeding starving people or providing medicine for the gravely ill and expect them to live?

Then you stated, “The fundamental weakness of Western Civilization is empathy.”

Spoken like a man without a care in the world– for anyone else.

Here are some results of your USAID assault. Got your dancing shoes on? July 9th, 8 a.m.: 349,232 people dead, most of them children. Every passing hour adds 88 more victims. That’s a miles-long row of graves of all sizes: adults, children, and infants. You haven’t reached the top of the mass murderer list with Stalin, Hitler, and Mao, but you are a shoo-in for honorable mention. (Don’t try the nobody died lie. Google impact counter USAID.)

Now you want to start a political party named America. Wouldn’t something like Murder by Billionaires or The Baby Killers be more appropriate?

You, sir, are this nation’s primary immigrant problem. Why don’t you self-deport? Just hop on your rocket and head for Mars.

Gerry Harlan Brown

Smiths Grove