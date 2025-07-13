Barren teen dies in motorcycle crash Published 8:28 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

A motorcycle crash in Barren County claimed the life of a Glasgow teenager.

According to Kentucky State Police, 19-year-old Zachary Raney was traveling south on Scottsville Road in Glasgow near Finney Road around 3 p.m. Friday when the 2008 Yamaha motorcycle he was driving crossed the center of the road into the path of a northbound 2020 Freightliner truck driven by Daniel Pere Vega, 53, of Louisville.

Raney was pronounced dead at the scene.

An obituary said that Raney was an EMT with Barren-Metcalfe County Ambulance Service and a member of the Haywood Volunteer Fire Department.