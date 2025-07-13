Warren County grand jury returns indictments Published 6:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

The following people were indicted July 2 by a Warren County grand jury:

Jasmine Nicole Barrier, 35, c/o Simpson County Detention Center, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.

Erica Rae Northern, 44, 1929 Mel Browning St., #204, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; $2,500 cash bond.

Charles Thomas Boards, 61, 419 Cave St., Smiths Grove, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, prescription controlled substance not in original container; transfer bond.

Karla Dawn Gezley, 41, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving a peace officer a false name or address; $500 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Thomas Odell Gordon, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.

Carl Eugene Gray, 52, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, no operator’s license, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.

Taza Dante Hays, 36, 832 Nutwood St., three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Derrick Wade Herald, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.

Eric Michael James, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with a witness, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.

Destiny Nicole Johnson, 24, Dallas, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.

Stephanie Nicole Jones-Fleming, 38, c/o Ross-Cash Center, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.

Eric Todd Lyvers, 56, 457 Oklahoma Road, Bee Spring, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.

Henoch Jehu Macias, 22, 1856 Loop St., #106, second-degree burglary, harassment, resisting arrest; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Dustin Lee Edward Mayes, 30, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, careless driving, license to be in possession, failure to register/transfer a motor vehicle, no or expired registration plate, failure to wear seatbelt, speeding; transfer bond.

Roger Durwood McKeown, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond in defendant’s name only; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; failure to comply with sex offender registration, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.