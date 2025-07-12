Grasshoppers rally late to surge past Hot Rods for 10-4 win Published 9:19 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

Mac Horvath extended his on-base streak to 26 games in the Bowling Green Hot Rods’ 10-4 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Saturday in South Atlantic League action at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Bowling Green (45-39 overall, 11-9 second half) broke onto the scoreboard in the top of the first inning against Greensboro starting pitcher Carlson Reed. With one out, Aidan Smith singled and stole second base. Noah Myers singled to center to score Smith and give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Grasshoppers (59-26, 14-6) responded in the bottom of the first inning against Hot Rods starter Garrett Edwards. Will Taylor led off with a walk and stole second base. Titus Dimitru lifted a two-run homer to left, giving the Grasshoppers a 2-1 lead.

Another run came around to score in the top of the second for Bowling Green against Reed. Daniel Vellojin blasted a one-out, solo homer, tying the game at 2-2.

The Hot Rods added to their total in the top of the fourth inning with Reed still on the mound. Ryan Spikes led off with a solo homer to left, putting Bowling Green ahead again, 3-2.

Both teams plated runs in the seventh inning. Bowling Green pushed in a run on a Horvath sacrifice fly, making it a 4-2 score. Greensboro also benefitted from a sacrifice fly from Jesus Castillo, bringing the score to 4-3.

Email newsletter signup

Greensboro blew open the game in the bottom of the eighth against the Bowling Green bullpen. The inning was headlined by RBI hits from Javier Rivas, Hilson, Derek Berg and Dimitru.

Bowling Green failed to score the rest of the way, ending in a 10-4 loss.

Landon Tomkins (4-2) picked up the win in relief, tossing a scoreless inning with a walk and a strikeout. Noah Beal (0-1) was given the loss, allowing five runs on four hits, walking two and striking out one over 1 1/3 innings of work.

The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 1 p.m. CT first pitch at First National Bank Field. Bowling Green will send out right-hander Hayden Snelsire (4-2, 2.89) against Greensboro righty Hung-Leng Chang (4-4, 5.70).