So, where can you park?

Published 6:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

Few subjects have become as heated as the issue of downtown parking.

For many years of course, people have been saying Bowling Green’s downtown lacks parking. You would think that the opening a few years ago of the downtown parking garage, currently with about 700 free, indoor parking spots, would have ended that discussion.

Incorrect. Highly incorrect.

While some people still spout the dubious claim that “there’s nowhere to park downtown,” the new discussion revolves largely around towing.

While just a few years ago you could come downtown and park in virtually any parking lot, many, if not most, lot owners have made their lots pay-to-park.

As a result, tow trucks now circle downtown like buzzards around roadkill.

With that in mind, here’s a brief guide to downtown parking.

Where can you park downtown?

The aforementioned Stadium Park Plaza parking garage is your best bet. While parking in such a facility in most cities will set you back $10-$30 an hour, the BG garage is absolutely free. No catch. And, it’s a short walk to Fountain Square Park, Circus Square Park, SKyPAC, Bowling Green Ballpark, etc.

The spaces around Fountain Square Park are also free, public parking, although those do tend to fill up quickly.

Where can’t you park downtown?

Look for the signs.

While there have been reports of people being towed from unmarked spots, or that people have not seen the signs, they are required for lots that tow.

If you are not sure, take an extra minute or two before parking to make sure you are in a no-tow spot.

Can you get towed if you are parked legally?

Yes. I know of, unfortunately, a few examples.

What’s the point of parking legally if you can still get towed?

Great question! Let’s move on …

Is there a way to see where the free parking is?

Yes. The city of Bowling Green has produced a handy map. Go to bgky downtown.org, click on the Resources tab and the first link takes you to the map.

It details the over 1,200 free parking spots available throughout downtown Bowling Green.

• • •

Thank you for all the feedback from recent columns. Stay tuned for updates on the Bowling Green peacocks and a potential Bowling Green history museum.

