SLIDE SHOW: RailPark hosts 7th annual BG Wine Fest

Published 2:56 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

By Grace McDowell

Visitors sample local wines during the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Over 100 visitors attended the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025, to sample wines from dozens of area vineyards, wineries and distilleries. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors.

