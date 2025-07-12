SLIDE SHOW: RailPark hosts 7th annual BG Wine Fest
Published 2:56 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025
1/15
Swipe or click to see more
Visitors sample local wines during the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
2/15
Swipe or click to see more
Visitors chat as they sample local wines during the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
3/15
Swipe or click to see more
Bluegrass Vineyards owner Jessica Rogers’ wine glass earrings swing back and forth as she pours a glass of wine for a customer during the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
4/15
Swipe or click to see more
A glass of Ghost Fox Winery wine is poured for a customer during the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
5/15
Swipe or click to see more
Deserea Huff, one of the owners of Traveler’s Cellar Winery, pours a glass of wine for a customer during the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
6/15
Swipe or click to see more
Visitors sample the wines at the 1922 House Vineyards and Winery booth during the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
7/15
Swipe or click to see more
Customers smell and taste samples of Waters Edge Winery wines during the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
8/15
Swipe or click to see more
Jacob Riggan, head winemaker and co-owner of J&H Farm and Winery with his wife Heather, hands a customer a sample of one of his wines during the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
9/15
Swipe or click to see more
Customers sample wines under a party tent as they listen to live music during the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
10/15
Swipe or click to see more
Customers sample wines and shop at vendors’ booths during the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
11/15
Swipe or click to see more
Customers sample Purple Toad Distillery Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, as well as wine, during the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
12/15
Swipe or click to see more
Jacob Riggan, head winemaker and co-owner of J&H Farm and Winery with his wife Heather, pours a glass of wine for a customer to sample during the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
13/15
Swipe or click to see more
Customers sample wines from the Bluegrass Vineyards booth during the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
14/15
Swipe or click to see more
Samples of wine are poured for customers at the Waters Edge Winery booth during the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
15/15
Swipe or click to see more
Customers receive samples of wines at the Chenault Vineyards booth during the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Over 100 visitors attended the seventh annual BG Wine Fest at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum on Saturday, July 12, 2025, to sample wines from dozens of area vineyards, wineries and distilleries. The festival, which is a joint fundraiser to support the RailPark and the Kentucky Wineries Association, featured wine sampling, live music, food trucks and vendors.
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
More by Grace