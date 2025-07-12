SLIDE SHOW: Bowling Green’s Bosnian community honors 30th anniversary of Srebrenica Massacre
Published 2:17 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025
Survivors of the Srebrenica Massacre in Bowling Green’s Bosnian community hold a banner as they get ready to lead hundreds in marching 8,372 steps through downtown on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in the 30th annual Walk to Remember Srebrenica march to remember the number of lives lost in the Srebrenica Massacre in July 1995 when Bosnian Serb military forces came into Srebrenica.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
State Sen. Mike Wilson reads a resolution recently read in the state Senate recognizing July 11, 2025, as Remember Srebrenica Day in the Commonwealth” while gathering with hundreds of survivors in Bowling Green’s Bosnian community and their family members at Circus Square Park before marching 8,372 steps through downtown on Saturday, July 12, 2025, to remember the number of lives lost in the Srebrenica Massacre in July 1995 when Bosnian Serb military forces came into Srebrenica.
Survivors of the Srebrenica Massacre in Bowling Green’s Bosnian community and their family members listen as State Sen. Mike Wilson reads a resolution recently read in the state Senate recognizing July 11, 2025, as Remember Srebrenica Day in the Commonwealth” at Circus Square Park before marching 8,372 steps through downtown on Saturday, July 12, 2025, to remember the number of lives lost in the Srebrenica Massacre in July 1995 when Bosnian Serb military forces came into Srebrenica.
Bowling Green City Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown, along with fellow commissioners Carlos Bailey, Melinda Hill and Sue Parrigin speak to survivors of the Srebrenica Massacre in Bowling Green’s Bosnian community and their family members at Circus Square Park before reading a proclamation naming July 11, 2025, as Srebrenica Remembrance Day in the city of Bowling Green. The commissioners then joined the Bosnian community members in marching 8,372 steps through downtown on Saturday, July 12, 2025, to remember the number of lives lost in the Srebrenica Massacre in July 1995 when Bosnian Serb military forces came into Srebrenica.
Adela Muhic, lead organizer of the 30th annual Walk to Remember Srebrenica march, speaks at Circus Square Park before hundreds of survivors in Bowling Green’s Bosnian community and their family members marched 8,372 steps through downtown on Saturday, July 12, 2025, to remember the number of lives lost in the Srebrenica Massacre in July 1995 when Bosnian Serb military forces came into Srebrenica.
Survivors of the Srebrenica Massacre in Bowling Green's Bosnian community hold a banner as they lead hundreds in marching 8,372 steps through downtown on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in the 30th annual Walk to Remember Srebrenica march to remember the number of lives lost in the Srebrenica Massacre in July 1995 when Bosnian Serb military forces came into Srebrenica.
Survivors of the Srebrenica massacre and hundreds of Bowling Green's Bosnian residents participate in the 30th annual Walk to Remember Srebrenica march consisting of 8,372 steps through downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The walk marks the 30th anniversary of the massacre, which took the lives of 8,372 Bosniaks by Bosnian Serbs in the town of Srebrenica in July 1995 and drove more than 20,000 civilians from the area.
Survivors of the Srebrenica massacre and hundreds of Bowling Green’s Bosnian residents participate in the 30th annual Walk to Remember Srebrenica march consisting of 8,372 steps through downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The walk marks the 30th anniversary of the massacre, which took the lives of 8,372 Bosniaks by Bosnian Serbs in the town of Srebrenica in July 1995 and drove more than 20,000 civilians from the area.
Survivors of the Srebrenica massacre and hundreds of Bowling Green’s Bosnian residents participate in the 30th annual Walk to Remember Srebrenica march consisting of 8,372 steps through downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The walk marks the 30th anniversary of the massacre, which took the lives of 8,372 Bosniaks by Bosnian Serbs in the town of Srebrenica in July 1995 and drove more than 20,000 civilians from the area.
Survivors of the Srebrenica massacre and hundreds of Bowling Green’s Bosnian residents participate in the 30th annual Walk to Remember Srebrenica march consisting of 8,372 steps through downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The walk marks the 30th anniversary of the massacre, which took the lives of 8,372 Bosniaks by Bosnian Serbs in the town of Srebrenica in July 1995 and drove more than 20,000 civilians from the area.
Survivors of the Srebrenica massacre and hundreds of Bowling Green’s Bosnian residents participate in the 30th annual Walk to Remember Srebrenica march consisting of 8,372 steps through downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The walk marks the 30th anniversary of the massacre, which took the lives of 8,372 Bosniaks by Bosnian Serbs in the town of Srebrenica in July 1995 and drove more than 20,000 civilians from the area.
Survivors of the Srebrenica massacre and hundreds of Bowling Green’s Bosnian residents participate in the 30th annual Walk to Remember Srebrenica march consisting of 8,372 steps through downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The walk marks the 30th anniversary of the massacre, which took the lives of 8,372 Bosniaks by Bosnian Serbs in the town of Srebrenica in July 1995 and drove more than 20,000 civilians from the area.
Survivors of the Srebrenica massacre and hundreds of Bowling Green’s Bosnian residents participate in the 30th annual Walk to Remember Srebrenica march consisting of 8,372 steps through downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The walk marks the 30th anniversary of the massacre, which took the lives of 8,372 Bosniaks by Bosnian Serbs in the town of Srebrenica in July 1995 and drove more than 20,000 civilians from the area.
Survivors of the Srebrenica massacre and hundreds of Bowling Green’s Bosnian residents participate in the 30th annual Walk to Remember Srebrenica march consisting of 8,372 steps through downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The walk marks the 30th anniversary of the massacre, which took the lives of 8,372 Bosniaks by Bosnian Serbs in the town of Srebrenica in July 1995 and drove more than 20,000 civilians from the area.
Survivors of the Srebrenica massacre and hundreds of Bowling Green’s Bosnian residents participate in the 30th annual Walk to Remember Srebrenica march consisting of 8,372 steps through downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The walk marks the 30th anniversary of the massacre, which took the lives of 8,372 Bosniaks by Bosnian Serbs in the town of Srebrenica in July 1995 and drove more than 20,000 civilians from the area.
Survivors of the Srebrenica massacre and hundreds of Bowling Green’s Bosnian residents participated in the 30th annual Walk to Remember Srebrenica march consisting of 8,372 steps through downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The walk marks the 30th anniversary of the massacre, which took the lives of 8,372 Bosniaks by Bosnian Serbs in the town of Srebrenica in July 1995 and drove more than 20,000 civilians from the area.
