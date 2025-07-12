SLIDE SHOW: Bowling Green’s Bosnian community honors 30th anniversary of Srebrenica Massacre

Published 2:17 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/15
Survivors of the Srebrenica Massacre in Bowling Green’s Bosnian community hold a banner as they get ready to lead hundreds in marching 8,372 steps through downtown on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in the 30th annual Walk to Remember Srebrenica march to remember the number of lives lost in the Srebrenica Massacre in July 1995 when Bosnian Serb military forces came into Srebrenica. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Survivors of the Srebrenica massacre and hundreds of Bowling Green’s Bosnian residents participated in the 30th annual Walk to Remember Srebrenica march consisting of 8,372 steps through downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The walk marks the 30th anniversary of the massacre, which took the lives of 8,372 Bosniaks by Bosnian Serbs in the town of Srebrenica in July 1995 and drove more than 20,000 civilians from the area.

Email newsletter signup

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

email author More by Grace

You Might Like

Print Article