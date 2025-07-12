SLIDE SHOW: Bowling Green’s Bosnian community honors 30th anniversary of Srebrenica Massacre

4/15 Swipe or click to see more

Bowling Green City Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown, along with fellow commissioners Carlos Bailey, Melinda Hill and Sue Parrigin speak to survivors of the Srebrenica Massacre in Bowling Green’s Bosnian community and their family members at Circus Square Park before reading a proclamation naming July 11, 2025, as Srebrenica Remembrance Day in the city of Bowling Green. The commissioners then joined the Bosnian community members in marching 8,372 steps through downtown on Saturday, July 12, 2025, to remember the number of lives lost in the Srebrenica Massacre in July 1995 when Bosnian Serb military forces came into Srebrenica. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS