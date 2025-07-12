Restaurant inspections Published 6:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

Restaurant inspections for June 17-July 9, according to the Barren River District Health Department:

Towne Place Suites by Marriott, 1818 Cave Mill Road, 98.

Blue Holler Brew Supplies, 1266 31-W Bypass, 100.

Best Western Plus, 1940 Mel Browning Road, 100.

Antojitos Colombianos, 1026 Chestnut St., 100.

Casey’s, 4455 Russellville Road, 97.

Email newsletter signup

Buc-ee’s, 4001 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, 100.

Taco Bell, 2628 Scottsville Road, 100.

Regal/Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, 100.

Cardinal Landing Memory Care, 1310 Campbell Lane, 99.

Boba Lounge Fusion Cafe, 1542 31-W Bypass, 100.

Auntie Anne’s, 2625 Scottsville Road, 100.

Sbarro, 2625 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at the proper temperature; and timers were not set while using time as temperature control, 93.

Chuck E. Cheese, 2625 Scottsville Road, 100.

Cinnabon, 2625 Scottsville Road, 100.

Arby’s, 2932 Scottsville Road, 100.

IGA Express Shell, 508 Gordon Ave., 96.

Indian Hills Snack Bar, 200 Indian Hills Drive, 98.

Subway, 955 Fields Drive, Suite 100, 100.

– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors.