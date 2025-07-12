Deeds Published 6:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

Alexander Maxwell to Sandra Maxwell and Jimmy Reneau, Lot 37, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $660,000.

Wesley Duncan to Irene D. Morales Hernandez, Lot 28, Glenwood Estates subdivision, $227,000.

Cody and Bethany Stewart to Cade and Breanna Waldrop, Lot 1, C.A. Hunt property, $179,000.

Joshua and Brittany Carrier to JBEI Properties LLC, 317 Upper Stone Ave., no tax.

Jeffrey and Karla Watts to Carlos Martinez and Inez Sorto Andino, land near Slim Island Road, $50,000.

South Glen Properties LLC to Mike and Mary Reynolds, Lot 1998, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $84,000.

Le Nguyen Rental LLC to Trang Minh Thi Le and Khiemm Trong Nguyen, Lots 48 and 49, Scottish Manor Estates, no tax.

William T. Moore to Trang Le and Khiem T. Nguyen, Lot 109, Thoroughbred Acres subdivision, $260,000.

J. Allen Builders Inc. to Knee Rental & Management Properties LLC, $69,500.

TESCHO LLC to Eder Conejo and Saireth Conejo, land on Laurel Avenue, $200,000.

Brittany and Nicholas Durham to Sirva Relocation LLC, Lot 17, Winston Place subdivision, $895,000.

Brad Knee Builders LLC to Ricarte Figueroa, Lot 25, Lansing Lane subdivision, $259,900.

Timmy and Susan Shackelford to Derek Terrill and Rosa Bernal, land on Kenton Street, $137,750.

J. Allen Builders Inc. to CAV Investment Properties LLC, Lot 683, North Ridge subdivision, $60,000.

Melissa and Robert Guster Jr. to Jon Oulay, Lot 214, The Summit subdivision, $490,000.

Joe and Lauren Tanner to Brandi and Aaron Deweese Jr., Lot 311, Hillwood Estates, $299,900.

J. Allen Builders Inc. to GMV Properties LLC, Lot 674, North Ridge subdivision, $60,000.

Steve and Jo Ann Thompson to Brian Rohrs and Judy Manyard, Lot 23, Copperfield Estates subdivision, $425,000.

Bank of Edmonson County to Joseph Fields and Gary Fields, Lot 8, plat book 43, page 10, $158,000.

George and Jessica Wallace to Brandi Duvall, Lot 119, Meadowview subdivision, $330,000.

Madiba LLC to Grant and Amy Hall, Lot 204, McCoy Place subdivision, $465,000.

J. Allen Builders Inc. to Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lots 675-680 and 684, North Ridge subdivision, $417,000.

William and Kristina Howard to Kim and Laura Kanagy, Lots 1 and 2, Minnie S. Ellis Estate minor subdivision, $330,000.

Samir and Tammy Rastoder to Rastoder Family Revocable Trust, Lot 10, Covington Station subdivision, no tax.

Biggs Real Estate LLC to Cody Clifton, Lot 354, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $305,000.

Tyler and Chelsie Johnson to Megan Sternberg and Collin Humphrey, Lot 4, Robert and Kathleen Hendrick minor subdivision, $324,000.

Burr and Jones LLC to Justin and Madison Gentry, Lot 40, Poplar Grove subdivision, $89,900.

Jimmie and Erika White to Garry and Kimberly Ray, Tract 2, Louie Elvis Meeks property subdivision, $65,000.

The Peggy L. Barnum Trust to Stephen Barnum and Michael Barnum, Lot 173, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, no tax.

Victoria Dranko to John and Mary Gilbert, Lot 3, Northview Farms subdivision, $275,000.

Matthew and Tabetha Conaway to The Matthew and Tabetha Conway Revocable Living Trust, Lot 23, Wyndham Estates subdivision, no tax.

Catherine and Brian Jump to Catherine and Brian Jump, land near Love-Howell Road, no tax.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Bryceton Scott Patterson, Lot 154, Dove Point subdivision, $366,800.

Hiarjeta Abdurahmanovic ; Sanela and Adnan Salihovic; Muhamed Abdurahmanovic; and Fatima and Senad Rizvic to Ngun Tang and Vanbiak S. Zathang, Lot 250, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $330,000.

Gary Horner-Patterson and John Horner-Patterson to Joseph Mastropasqua, Lot 11, Camden Place subdivision, $385,000.

Estate of Frank Manfredonia to Deanna and Alaa Grace, Lot 46, Deer Meadow subdivision, $330,000.

Southside Development LLC to Safet and Jasmina Malic, Lot 327, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $59,900.

Michelle and Bryan Freemyer to Tayler and Roger Choate II, Lot 2, Carlos Allen Estate subdivision, $85,000.

Diane and Joseph Marotta to Kham Mang and Siin Neu, Lot 1, Harold and Pamela Bellendir property subdivision, $113,500.

Elite Innovation Construction LLC to Muhamed and Zanajida Malic, Lot 328, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $345,000.

Zachary and Katelyn Simpson to Baylor and Katherine Blickenstaff, land on Covington Avenue, $599,000.

H&A Development LLC to Jamale and Bailee Carothers, Lot 4, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, $53,350.

Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 362, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $59,900.

JHB Real Estate LLC to Jonathan and Faith Biggs, Lot 7, Hickory Hollow subdivision, no tax.

Ronald Ramsing and Lisa Goldy to Michelle and Mark Trawick, Lpt 350, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $395,000.

Adam and Grace Baird to Julie and Joseph Hughes, Lot 402, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $399,900.

Leiah and Carl Eakles Jr. to Leiah and Carl Eakles Jr., Lot 88, McCoy Place subdivision, no tax.

Lyle Parrigin to Garnett and Catherine Roberts, land on Cheyenne Drive, $323,500.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Cody and Janet Boyles, Lot 165, South Park Commons subdivision, $350,800.

Julie Williamson to Patrick McGrane and Margaret Hines, Lot 13, Copperfield Estates subdivision, $250,000.