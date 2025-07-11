BG’s McElroy wins GO Junior Golf Series’ Southern championship Published 2:09 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Bowling Green’s Caroline McElroy claimed the GO Junior Golf Series Southern Series Championship on Thursday at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club.

McElroy won the girls’ 8 and under division with a 20 at Thursday’s tournament to lock up the tour championship.

Rockfield’s Greyson Phillips shot a 33 in the boys’ 9-10 division and finished the season as tour runner-up. Bowling Green’s Jaxon Crook fired a 31 to take fourth Thursday.