BG’s McElroy wins GO Junior Golf Series’ Southern championship

Published 2:09 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

By The Daily News

Bowling Green’s Caroline McElroy claimed the GO Junior Golf Series Southern Series Championship on Thursday at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club.

McElroy won the girls’ 8 and under division with a 20 at Thursday’s tournament to lock up the tour championship.

Rockfield’s Greyson Phillips shot a 33 in the boys’ 9-10 division and finished the season as tour runner-up. Bowling Green’s Jaxon Crook fired a 31 to take fourth Thursday.

