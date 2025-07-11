Hilltoppers announce Conference USA schedule Published 2:55 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Conference USA announced the 2025-26 men’s basketball conference schedule on Friday. Each team will play a total of 20 conference games beginning in December and concluding in March, facing each of the league’s 12 institutions once with an additional home and away series with nine selected schools.

The Hilltoppers open the 2025-26 conference campaign on the road at Jax State on Dec. 29. The Tops will then return home to host Sam Houston (Jan. 2) and LA Tech (Jan. 4) before returning to road competition facing New Mexico State (Jan. 8) and UTEP (Jan. 10).

WKU will enter a three-game homestand beginning with a matchup hosting CUSA newcomer Missouri State on Jan. 14, followed by meetings with Kennesaw State (Jan. 17) and Liberty (Jan. 21). The Tops return to road play beginning with a rematch at Sam Houston (Jan. 24) followed by trips to Kennesaw State (Jan. 28) and rival Middle Tennessee (Jan. 31).

WKU will host Jax State in a rematch on Feb. 4, followed by FIU (Feb. 7) and Middle Tennessee (Feb. 14). The Tops travel for a road swing facing CUSA newcomer Delaware on Feb. 18 and Liberty on Feb. 21.

The Tops wrap home play for the 2025-26 season with a final pair of games in Diddle Arena facing New Mexico State (Feb. 26) and UTEP (Feb. 28). WKU’s regular-season slate will come to a close with a pair of rematches on the road at Missouri State (March 5) and FIU (March 7).

The 2026 CUSA Basketball Championships are set for March 10-14 in Huntsville, Alabama.