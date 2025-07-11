Lady Toppers announce Conference USA schedule Published 2:52 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Conference USA announced the 2025-26 women’s basketball conference schedule on Friday. Each team will play 18 games from January through March, playing every team at least once and playing seven select teams twice. Nine games will be at home and nine on the road.

WKU tips off CUSA play with a road trip to Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State on Jan. 2 and 4. The Lady Toppers return home to face New Mexico State on Jan. 8 and then host UTEP on Jan. 10. The Lady Tops will go back on the road to take on Sam Houston (Jan. 15) and Louisiana Tech (Jan. 17). WKU will host reigning CUSA champion Liberty on Jan. 22 and then new CUSA foe Delaware on Jan. 24. The Lady Toppers round out January with a trip to Middle Tennessee on Jan. 31.

That starts a three-game stretch on the road for WKU, continuing at FIU on Feb. 5 and at new CUSA member Missouri State on Feb. 7. The Lady Toppers then host three straight games in Diddle Arena starting with Kennesaw State on Feb. 12 and then Jacksonville State on Feb. 14. WKU hosts Middle Tennessee on Feb. 21. WKU will make its first ever trip to Delaware on Feb. 26 and then travels to Liberty on Feb. 28.

In March, the Lady Toppers will host Missouri State on March 5 and FIU on March 7 to conclude the regular season.

WKU’s non-conference schedule will be announced on a later date.