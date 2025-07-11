Mary Lucille Lucas (Melton)

Published 11:14 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Mary Lucille Melton Lucas passed away on Saturday, July 5, 2025, after several health complications.

Mary Lucille Melton Lucas was born in Paris, AR on December 1, 1936, to Lucille Townsend Melton and William Harley Melton. She attended elementary schools in Paris, AR; Washington, DC and graduated from The Ozark High School in Ozark, AR in 1954. She graduated from The University of Arkansas in 1958. She was a member of The Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and Chi Theta Women’s Honorary Society. She worked at The University of Kentucky (UK) in 1959 as an Assistant Dean of Women. She received a Master’s Degree in Education and History from Western Kentucky University (WKU) in 1988. She was an Instructor in WKU’s History Department for 19 years.

Mary moved to Bowling Green in June of 1960 upon her marriage to her husband of 44 years, James H. Lucas.

Mary was active in local school and civic organizations including The Junior Women’s Club, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and The Presbyterian Church. She was instrumental in organizing the Senior Citizen Learning Programs at The Presbyterian Church. Mary was a member of The Current Topic Literary Club. She was a frequent speaker at various Literary Clubs and Libraries in Southcentral KY. She was also an author and co-author of four (4) books focusing on family history and local Bowling Green History. Mary was an avid reader and an excellent cook. She also very much enjoyed entertaining at home and traveling with her husband, her family and her friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James H. Lucas, her daughter, Ann Lucas Marshall, her sister, Jan Melton Norman and her brother, William Harley Melton, Jr.

Survivors include a son, James H. Lucas, Jr. (“X”) of Nashville, TN; two (2) grandsons, John Marshall (Patrick Tierney) and Lucas Marshall (Abby), both of Chicago, IL; one (1) great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.

The family has entrusted J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with arrangements.

A Visitation will be held at The Bowling Green Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 18th from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in The Fellowship Hall and a Memorial Service will also be held at The Bowling Green Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 19th at 11:00 a.m. in The Sanctuary.

The family would like to thank the many physicians, nurses, and caregivers who assisted Mary in the last several months of life. A special thank you to Kathy Jill Johnson.