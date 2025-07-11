Rose Karen Cook (West)

Published 11:27 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Rose Karen West Cook passed away July 10, 2025 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was born to the late George and Bessie Perdue West on March 11, 1936. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Ellen Thomas.

Rose attended the Bowling Green Business University and was a faithful member of Lost River Church of Christ.

She learned from God and His Word the need to love and befriend others. She did so in a quiet and unassuming manner. Rose shunned the limelight and preferred to serve in the background. Her mother-in-law noted in a letter to Rose that she was a “great help to her husband”. In addition, she enjoyed serving as a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Years ago an older lady and dear friend Marie Bean, recognized her modest and humble nature when Rose was a young woman. Marie wrote “I have a dear friend, by the name of Rose Cook. She is one of the best, according to my book. She’s so kind and good to everyone she knows and not only by name is she a real rose. She’s modest and never tries to make a show, but always the same wherever she may go. Her nice ways are the kind that appeal to me and may God bless her wherever she may be.”

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Paul Burton Cook and their children Sheryl Lynn Cook Borders (Bill), and Paul Kelly Cook (Julie). Grandchildren; William Sterling Borders, Cole Stuart Borders, James Lincoln Cook, Paul Benjamin Cook, and Elizabeth Caleigh Cook. 10 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be from 3 until 6 p.m. Sunday, July 13, and from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 14, at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky and or Florida College.