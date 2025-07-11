Child injured weeks ago in Hart crash dies Published 2:21 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

A juvenile girl who was in a vehicle that struck a car parked on the side of Interstate 65 in May died from her injuries earlier this month, police said.

The crash took place on May 30 in Hart County near the 59-mile marker on southbound I-65.

According to Kentucky State Police, a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Cory Bowles, 31, of Glasgow, and carrying Mindy Bowles, a male juvenile and a female juvenile, was traveling south when it veered off the road and struck a parked 2014 Ford Focus operated by Dru Smith, 23, of Glasgow.

KSP said Friday that the female juvenile, whose name has not been released, succumbed to her injuries July 5 at Norton Children’s Hospital.

Cory Bowles was treated at T.J. Samson Community Hospital for his injuries, while Mindy Bowles was taken to T.J. Samson and later flown to University of Louisville Hospital.

Smith was also flown to U of L, while the male juvenile passenger in Bowles’ vehicle was treated at T. J. Samson.

Cory Bowles was charged initially with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and a count of fourth-degree assault, though the investigation is ongoing by KSP.