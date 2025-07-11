Trial in Muse shooting rescheduled for September Published 6:00 am Friday, July 11, 2025

The trial of two twin brothers charged in connection with a fatal shooting at The Muse apartment complex has been rescheduled to give time for the prosecution to review a psychiatric evalutation of the alleged shooter performed by a doctor retained by the defense.

Malik Jones and Malcolm Jones, both 32, were set to begin a jury trial this week in Warren Circuit Court for crimes related to the death of Ayanna Morgan, 21, who was shot July 23, 2023, in the parking lot of the Russellville Road apartment complex.

Days before the trial was to begin, though, Warren Circuit Judge John Grise rescheduled it for Sept. 30.

Mailk Jones is charged with murder, his brother, Malcolm, is charged with complicity to murder and both men are also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

On July 2, Malik Jones’ attorney, Jill Elkind of the Department of Public Advocacy, filed a notice of intent to introduce mental condition testimony on behalf of her client, meaning that Elkind plans to have an expert witness give testimony related to any mental condition Jones has that may have bearing on the issue of his possible guilt and potential punishment.

Court records indicate the expert retained by Elkind is Dr. Gilbert Singletary, who conducted a psychological examination of Jones through a series of meetings with him that began in May.

Singletary submitted a report on June 19 that included a provisional diagnosis of bipolar II disorder for Jones and suggested that Jones’ behavior during the shooting was influenced by long-standing trauma-related mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, that impaired his ability to rationally appraise the situation, according to records.

Singletary’s report was then provided to Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel “Tres” Miller, who had raised the issue of the availability of the report at a June 10 pretrial hearing, voicing concerns that he had not seen a copy of the report less than a month before a trial scheduled at that time for July 8.

After receiving the report, Miller filed a motion on June 30 to either exclude Singletary as a witness or continue the trial, arguing at the time that the prosecution would not have enough time to address Singletary’s report if the trial were to go on as scheduled on July 8.

Miller also pointed in his motion to state law holding that the prosecution is entitled to call expert witnesses in rebuttal when the defense gives notice of its intent to introduce evidence of a defendant’s mental illness bearing on the issue of guilt, punishment or both.

Morgan lived at the apartment complex when the shooting occurred.

The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the incident, saying that Morgan carried a handgun to a confrontation of a group in the parking lot that included Malik and Malcolm Jones.

Malik Jones is said by authorities to have punched Morgan several times, with Malcolm Jones joining in on the assault.

Police determined that Morgan was shot with the gun that she had brought to the incident, and that Malik Jones fired the fatal shot.

The brothers were driven from the scene by Kobee Lancaster, who is charged with less serious offenses related to the incident and has a court date on Aug. 4.