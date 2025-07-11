SLIDE SHOW: BGPD specialized units run joint hostage training drills

3/15 Swipe or click to see more

Ace Barnes (left) communicates with Bowling Green Police Department crisis negotiators Ben Williams and William Belt on the phone as he pretends to be a former disgruntled teacher who took Jeremiah Glass (right), the principal, hostage as officers in BGPD’s Critical Response Team run a simulated hostage rescue training drill at Natcher Elementary School on Friday, July 11, 2025. The drill utilized BGPD’s SWAT, negotiation, drone and other specialized teams. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS