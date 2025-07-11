SLIDE SHOW: BGPD specialized units run joint hostage training drills

Published 4:34 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

By Grace McDowell

Bowling Green Police Department Officer Tyler Gentry (front) stands guard as other Critical Response Team officers file into Natcher Elementary School during a simulated hostage rescue training drill on Friday, July 11, 2025. The drill, which ran the scenario of a disgruntled former teacher taking the school’s principal hostage, utilized BGPD’s SWAT, negotiation, drone and other specialized teams. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Officers in Bowling Green Police Department’s Critical Response Team, Crisis Negotiators, drone operators and other specialized teams joined together to run a simulated hostage rescue training drill at Natcher Elementary School on Friday, July 11, 2025. The drill ran the scenario of a disgruntled former teacher taking the school’s principal hostage and allowed the teams to practice working together to clear the school, rescue the hostage and neutralize the threat.

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019.

