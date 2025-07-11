SLIDE SHOW: BGPD specialized units run joint hostage training drills
Published 4:34 pm Friday, July 11, 2025
Bowling Green Police Department Officer Tyler Gentry (front) stands guard as other Critical Response Team officers file into Natcher Elementary School during a simulated hostage rescue training drill on Friday, July 11, 2025. The drill, which ran the scenario of a disgruntled former teacher taking the school’s principal hostage, utilized BGPD’s SWAT, negotiation, drone and other specialized teams.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Officers in Bowling Green Police Department’s Critical Response Team load their weapons with blank rounsd as they get ready to run a simulated hostage rescue training drill at Natcher Elementary School on Friday, July 11, 2025. The drill, which ran the scenario of a disgruntled former teacher taking the school’s principal hostage, utilized BGPD’s SWAT, negotiation, drone and other specialized teams.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Ace Barnes (left) communicates with Bowling Green Police Department crisis negotiators Ben Williams and William Belt on the phone as he pretends to be a former disgruntled teacher who took Jeremiah Glass (right), the principal, hostage as officers in BGPD’s Critical Response Team run a simulated hostage rescue training drill at Natcher Elementary School on Friday, July 11, 2025. The drill utilized BGPD’s SWAT, negotiation, drone and other specialized teams.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Police Department crisis negotiators Ben Williams (right) and William Belt (left) communicate with Ace Barnes, acting as a former disgruntled teacher, as they run a simulated hostage rescue training drill at Natcher Elementary School on Friday, July 11, 2025. The drill, which ran the scenario of a former teacher taking the school’s principal hostage, utilized BGPD’s SWAT, negotiation, drone and other specialized teams.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Officers in Bowling Green Police Department’s Critical Response Team have their gear checked as they arrive to run a simulated hostage rescue training drill at Natcher Elementary School on Friday, July 11, 2025. The drill, which ran the scenario of a disgruntled former teacher taking the school’s principal hostage, utilized BGPD’s SWAT, negotiation, drone and other specialized teams.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Officers in Bowling Green Police Department’s Critical Response Team file into Natcher Elementary School as they run a simulated hostage rescue training drill on Friday, July 11, 2025. The drill, which ran the scenario of a disgruntled former teacher taking the school’s principal hostage, utilized BGPD’s SWAT, negotiation, drone and other specialized teams.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Officers in Bowling Green Police Department’s Critical Response Team fly a drone through Natcher Elementary School to clear rooms as they run a simulated hostage rescue training drill on Friday, July 11, 2025. The drill, which ran the scenario of a disgruntled former teacher taking the school’s principal hostage, utilized BGPD’s SWAT, negotiation, drone and other specialized teams.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Officers in Bowling Green Police Department’s Critical Response Team run through the halls of Natcher Elementary School as they respond to a simulated hostage rescue training drill on Friday, July 11, 2025. The drill, which ran the scenario of a disgruntled former teacher taking the school’s principal hostage, utilized BGPD’s SWAT, negotiation, drone and other specialized teams.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Officers in Bowling Green Police Department’s Critical Response Team run through the cafeteria of Natcher Elementary School as they respond to a simulated hostage rescue training drill on Friday, July 11, 2025. The drill, which ran the scenario of a disgruntled former teacher taking the school’s principal hostage, utilized BGPD’s SWAT, negotiation, drone and other specialized teams.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Officers in Bowling Green Police Department’s Critical Response Team arrest Ace Barnes (center), acting as a disgruntled former teacher who took the principal hostage, as they run a simulated hostage rescue training drill at Natcher Elementary School on Friday, July 11, 2025. The drill utilized BGPD’s SWAT, negotiation, drone and other specialized teams.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Officers in Bowling Green Police Department’s Critical Response Team arrest Ace Barnes, acting as a disgruntled former teacher who took the principal hostage, as they run a simulated hostage rescue training drill at Natcher Elementary School on Friday, July 11, 2025. The drill utilized BGPD’s SWAT, negotiation, drone and other specialized teams.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Officers in Bowling Green Police Department’s Critical Response Team help Jeremiah Glass, who acted as a principal taken hostage, after they arrested Ace Barnes, the pretend disgruntled former teacher who took him at hostage, as they run a simulated hostage rescue training drill at Natcher Elementary School on Friday, July 11, 2025. The drill utilized BGPD’s SWAT, negotiation, drone and other specialized teams.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Officers in Bowling Green Police Department’s Critical Response Team, Crisis Negotiators, drone operators and other specialized teams joined together to run a simulated hostage rescue training drill at Natcher Elementary School on Friday, July 11, 2025. The drill ran the scenario of a disgruntled former teacher taking the school’s principal hostage and allowed the teams to practice working together to clear the school, rescue the hostage and neutralize the threat.
