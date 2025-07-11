Church news Published 12:39 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

SPECIAL MUSIC

Kevin Spencer will sing at Gloryland Gospel Church, 1761 Bowling Green Road, Scottsville, at 6 p.m. July 25. Free admission and everyone welcome. For more information, contact Pastor Chris Calvert, 270-622-9351.

Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship will have a gospel music gathering at 6 p.m. Saturday at McDonald’s just off Hwy. 231 in Beaver Dam.

SPECIAL SERVICES

Revival services will be held on July 26 and 27 at 6 p.m. at Gloryland Gospel Church, 1761 Bowling Green Road, Scottsville. The evangelist will be Bro. Kyle Leath from Tennessee and Pastor Chris Calvert will bring the message at 11 a.m. For more information, contact Pastor Chris at 270-622-9351.