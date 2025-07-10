‘Sinners,’ ‘F1’ among highlights of first half of 2025 Published 11:10 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

We’ve officially reached the halfway part of the 2025 movie calendar with “Jurassic World: Rebirth” closing out the first six months and “Superman” leading the way to start the second half.

In most years, it’s hard to find many quality films in the first half, with award contenders generally back-loaded for awards season. But, that doesn’t mean the early films can’t include some gems.

Last year, four films that ultimately made my 10 best list were released in the first half of 2024, including Best Picture nominee “Dune: Part Two.” In 2022, “Everything, Everywhere All At Once” parlayed an early release into Oscar dominance.

With that in mind, let’s look back at the high points of 2025 (revisiting at the end of the year to see how many had staying power). Here in alphabetical order is my picks for the best five movies released so far in 2025.

“Black Box”

One of two films from Steven Soderbergh in the first half of the year, this was a sleek and stylish thriller that featured a killer cast and a razor sharp screenplay from David Koepp (who unfortunately wrote “Jurassic World” as well).

Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett had insanely good chemistry as a married couple and co-workers at a high level English spy agency, all while beginning to suspect the other might be involved in espionage.

Email newsletter signup

It’s one of those films where everything is clicking together in unison – a perfect synergy of a great cast with great characters in a film that is directed and presented nearly flawlessly. (Available for streaming on Peacock)

“F1”

High adrenaline, popcorn fun with Brad Pitt playing an aging race car driver who agrees to join a floundering Formula One racing team.

Director Joseph Kosinski – who previously helmed “Top Gun: Maverick” – shows that he really knows his way around an action film delivering another highly entertaining blockbuster. Pitt oozes charm in a fun lead performance and the supporting cast – including Kerry Condon, Damson Idris and Javier Bardem – shine as well. (Now playing in theaters)

“Materialists”

Writer/director Celine Song’s follow-up to “Past Lives” takes what could have been another frothy romantic comedy and turns it into something deeper.

Dakota Johnson continues her run of good roles – “Madame Web” excluded – playing a matchmaker who finds herself torn between a wealthy entrepreneur (Pedro Pascal) and her former boyfriend (Chris Evans).

Song’s screenplay is very smart, giving these characters no easy answers – making this cinematic journey even more compelling. (Now playing in theaters)

“The Phoenician Scheme”

Wes Anderson’s latest may feature the sharpest writing of any film to date in 2025 – with Benecio Del Toro playing a wealthy businessman who appoints his daughter (Mia Threapleton in one of the year’s breakout roles) as his sole heir.

It features all the typical Anderson quirks, but has just enough going for it to keep it fresh and inventive. (available for streaming on video on demand)

“Sinners”

Of all the films this is the one I expect will still be standing come the year-end list. Ryan Coogler continues his magnificent run with this breathtaking cinematic experience, one where Coogler uses everything at his disposal to create an immersive experience full of rich characters and impeccable craftsmanship.

This is a vampire movie unlike any you have ever seen – one that raises the bar for anyone who dares to work in this genre again. (available for streaming on Max).