Hot Rods, Grasshoppers split pair of extra-inning games Published 11:45 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Raudelis Martinez and Noah Myers both slashed two-run home runs as the Bowling Green Hot Rods split a pair of nine-inning games with the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Thursday, 5-4 and 6-4, in South Atlantic League action at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Bowling Green (45-37 overall, 11-7 second half) struck first in game one in the top of the first inning, facing Greensboro starting pitcher Peyton Stumbo. Mac Horvath singled and came across to score on a triple from Myers, pushing the Hot Rods out in front, 1-0.

Greensboro (57-26, 12-6) took the lead in the bottom of the fourth with Hot Rods starter Gary Gill Hill on the mound. Javier Rivas singled and P.J. Hilson launched a two-run blast to left, pushing the Grasshoppers ahead, 2-1.

The Hot Rods responded in the top of the fifth, still facing Stumbo. Carlos Colmenarez walked and advanced to second on an errant pickoff from Stumbo. Diaz grounded out, advancing Colmenarez to third before Adrian Santana slapped an RBI single to tie the contest, 2-2.

The game stayed tied at 2-2 and required extras, where Bowling Green broke the tie in the top of the ninth with Grasshopper reliever Jared Bayless on the mound. Myers started the inning at second and Martinez slammed a two-run blast to right, allowing Bowling Green to regain the lead 4-2.

Greensboro responded and walked the contest off in the bottom of the ninth facing Bowling Green reliever Jack Snyder. Keiner Delgado started at second and scored on a fielding error by Emilien Pitre allowing Rivas to reach first. Hilson singled, putting runners at first and second. Titus Dumitru smacked a single, scoring Rivas from second and a throwing error from Jhon Diaz in left allowed both runners to move to second and third. Geovanny Planchart lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Hilson and finalizing the contest, 5-4 in nine innings.

Bayless (3-0) received the win after pitching two innings, allowing two runs (one earned), on one hit and fanning two batters. Snyder (0-3) took the loss after allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits.

In game two, Bowling Green again scored first in the top of the first with Greensboro starter Khristian Curtis on the hill. Aidan Smith walked and advanced to third on a single from Pitre. Horvath lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, plating Smith, making it a 1-0 Hot Rods lead.

The Grasshoppers responded in the bottom of the third facing TJ Nichols. Hilson doubled and Dumitru walked, putting runners at first and second. Delgado singled, putting runners at the corners and a sacrifice fly from Rivas gave Greensboro the lead, 2-1.

The Hot Rods retook the lead in the top of the fourth, still facing Curtis. Horvath walked and Myers cranked a two-run blast, allowing Bowling Green to regain the lead, 3-2.

Greensboro knotted things up in the bottom of the sixth against Bowling Green reliever Seth Chavez. Jesus Castillo singled and scored on a Planchart double to left, tying the contest, 3-3.

The game needed extras to be decided with Bowling Green and Greensboro trading a run in the eighth inning, keeping the score tied, 4-4.

Bowling Green took a two-run lead in the ninth inning facing Greensboro reliever Carlos Jimenez. Horvath started at second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Myers. Daniel Vellojin slashed a double to score Horvath from third and Blake Robertson roped a single, scoring Vellojin, increasing the lead, 6-4.

Hot Rods reliever Gerlin Rosario closed out a scoreless ninth inning, finalizing the contest, 6-4.

Rosario (1-0) earned the victory after tossing three innings, allowing one hit, one unearned run and striking out one. Jimenez (1-2) received the loss after pitching two innings, surrendering three runs (one earned) on three hits.

Bowling Green and Greensboro will play game four of a six-game series on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m.