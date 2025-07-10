Alice Lynn Kummer (Hornbeck)

Published 10:18 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

It is with great sadness that the family of Alice Lynn Hornbeck Kummer, aged 77, passed away in Bowling Green, KY at Hospice of Southern Kentucky on June 27th, 2025 after a fiercely fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born to her beloved parents Dewey and Ramona Hornbeck on May 23rd, 1948, in Margaretville, NY, Alice grew up in the small village of Andes, NY in the Catskill mountains.

She, along with her younger brother, Donald, often spoke of an idyllic childhood that was immersed in the outdoors, filled with lifelong friendships, and embedded in a community whose simple, faith-filled roots allowed for a deep richness of life.

At 18 years old in 1966, Alice began her studies at Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa where she earned a BA in psychology. Shortly, thereafter, she married her former husband William “Biff” Kummer, of Tomahawk, WI. Alice and Biff maintained an enduring friendship that was grounded in a shared love and devotion to their family.

After pursuing a Masters degree in social work at the University of Utah, Alice and Biff moved to Bowling Green, KY where Alice remained deeply rooted in the community for the remainder of her life.

A pivotal figure in advocating for children, particularly individuals with disabilities, Alice’s early work for ACLD (Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities) took her to the state level where she helped implement positive change for others in need.

In 1985, Alice co-founded the South Central Kentucky Kids on the Block puppetry program which she served as the executive director for 17 years. KOB continues to thrive today reaching a broad audience of children in understanding not only others with disabilities but addressing a host of other critical issues such as childhood abuse and bereavement in children. KOB remained a lifelong passion and source of pride in Alice’s life.

A Master Gardener, Alice believed in the magic of the natural world. An active member of the Bowling Green Garden Club, past president, she also held the privilege of presiding as the Director of the Cardinal Council of the Kentucky Garden Club. One of the greatest delights in Alice’s later years was organizing and participating in the Bowling Green Garden Club’s Fairy Garden tour as well as the Kids on the Block Garden Tour.

Other organizations and activities that Alice was involved in were the Houchens Center for Women, past president; Bowling Green Woman’s Club; PEO Chapter O, and Friends of Riverview board, past president.

Alice was also passionately involved in mentoring programs where she was a dedicated mentor to many children and young adults whom she loved and maintained close relationships with through the end of her life.

Without question, Alice’s greatest love in life was her family and friends that, who she considered family. Motherhood and being a grandmother were by far her most profound joys in life. Her every action in these roles was driven by love.

Alice will always be remembered for her kind heart, unwavering faith, quiet modesty, generosity towards others, strength in the face of adversity, and commitment to giving back to her community.

She is survived by two children, Christopher Kummer (Lauren) of Bowling Green, KY and Katherine Kummer of New York City; granddaughter, Raffaella Varughese; and brother, Donald Hornbeck (Lilia Todd) of Mt. Tremper, NY. Additionally, she is survived by three nieces and one nephew as well as her two grand-nieces and six grand-nephews all of whom she loved dearly.

When asked how she could keep going in the face of such adversity Alice replied, “I have God on my side and he is holding me in the palm of his hand.”

A Celebration of Life was held at Noon on Tuesday, July 8 with visitation from 3 until 7 p.m. Monday and after 10 a.m. Tuesday. Cremation was chosen with later inurnment at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the South Central Kentucky Kids on the Block (https://kykob.networkforgood.com/).